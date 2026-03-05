United Airlines to require headphones for personal audio during flights

United Airlines will require passengers to use headphones when listening to audio on personal devices during flights.

The policy aims to reduce cabin noise and improve the onboard experience, according to the airline.

Passengers who refuse may be asked to stop using their devices’ audio functions during the flight.

United Airlines is rolling out a new onboard etiquette rule that will require passengers to wear headphones when listening to audio or watching videos on personal devices, a move the carrier says is intended to reduce cabin disturbances and improve the flying experience.

The policy, which applies to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and handheld gaming devices, prohibits passengers from playing audio through external speakers while onboard. Travelers who want to watch movies, listen to music, or play games with sound must use headphones or earbuds.

Airlines have increasingly faced complaints from passengers about others playing videos or music out loud during flights. United said the new rule is meant to address those concerns and bring consistency to expectations for in-flight behavior.

“Shared cabin space means shared courtesy,” the airline said in a statement announcing the policy. “Requiring headphones helps ensure that customers can relax, work, or sleep without unnecessary noise.”

Violators can be removed from the flight

Under the new rule, flight attendants may remind passengers to use headphones if audio is audible to others nearby. If a traveler does not have headphones available, they may be asked to mute their device.

United already provides headphones for passengers using seat-back entertainment systems on many aircrafts, and the airline noted that some flights may have earbuds available for purchase.

The airline said the rule will apply throughout the flight, including during boarding and taxiing, when many passengers begin watching videos or listening to music while settling into their seats.

Growing source of tension

Etiquette issues related to personal electronics have become a growing source of tension in crowded cabins. Complaints about passengers using speakerphone, playing games with loud sound effects, or streaming videos without headphones have become common topics on travel forums and social media.

Travel analysts say formalizing the expectation could help cabin crews address the issue more easily.

United said it will communicate the policy through pre-flight announcements, onboard messaging, and updates to its customer guidelines. The airline expects the rule to take effect across its network in the coming months.