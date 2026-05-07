This simple travel scam cost one traveler $12,000—Here’s how to avoid it

The scam: A traveler lost $12,000 after calling a fake airline customer service number found through a Google search.

How it works: Scammers use fake sponsored ads that look official, especially during flight delays and schedule changes.

How to avoid it: Use the airline’s app or official website directly and never pay huge fees to “fix” a flight.

According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, a seasoned traveler lost more than $12,000 after falling for a surprisingly simple scam tied to a routine flight change.

The mistake? He contacted a scammer posing as an airline customer service representative.

This type of scam is exploding right now, especially as airlines deal with delays and schedule changes. Scammers know many travelers (even experienced travelers) are stressed and in a hurry, and they use that against you.

Here’s what actually happened, and how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.

What went wrong

After getting a real email from Lufthansa about a flight change, the traveler tried to rebook, but the link didn’t work.

So, he did what most people would do in this situation. He simply Googled the airline’s customer service department and called the first number that popped up.

That’s where things fell apart.

Scammers had placed fake “sponsored” ads on Google that appeared at the top of the page, before the actual Lufthansa link.

They look very similar to the official airline link, so he clicked on it. He then called the phone number and spoke to someone pretending to be a real Lufthansa agent.

They then did the following:

Asked for his confirmation number

Offered to “fix” the flight

Charged him over $12,000 for the change

The worst part was that he was told that the money would be refunded, but it wasn’t.

Because he actually authorized the charge, getting the money back has been a long, uphill battle.

Why this scam works so well

This isn’t just a random phishing email. It’s specifically targeted toward travelers in a hurry.

Scammers rely on:

Urgency (your flight is changing, act now)

Trust (it looks like a real airline phone number)

Convenience (you just click the first result)

And with AI and better fake websites, it’s getting harder to tell what’s real.

How to protect yourself (starting now)

1. Never Google airline phone numbers in a rush

It’s important to realize that sponsored search results can be fake. Instead, do this:

Use the airline’s official app

Go directly to the airline’s website (type it in yourself)

Save customer service phone numbers in your phone ahead of trips

2. Don’t trust inbound links—go direct

Even if the email looks real:

Don’t click the link if something feels off

Open a new browser and go to the airline site yourself

Log in and manage your booking there

3. Know what airlines actually charge

Major red flag:

Huge fees for basic changes

Pressure to pay immediately

In many cases, schedule changes are:

Free to fix

Eligible for rebooking or refunds

If someone asks for thousands of dollars, stop immediately.

4. Double-check email domains and confirmations

Look closely at:

Email addresses (not just the name)

Confirmation details

Payment descriptions

Even small differences can signal a scam.

5. Slow down—this is your biggest advantage

Scammers win when you panic and you rush your decision because you're worried about being stranded at the airport.

Always take the couple minutes required to:

Verify the source

Cross-check contact info

Think through the request

That pause alone can potentially save you thousands of dollars and potential major headaches.