Airbus orders urgent software fix after altitude-drop incident

Mandatory software change affects thousands of A320-family jets worldwide

Airlines warned the repair must be done before next flight, risking cancellations

Solar radiation glitch linked to incident that injured passengers on JetBlue flight

Airbus has ordered an urgent software change for a “significant number” of its best-selling A320-family jets after determining that intense solar radiation can corrupt data used by critical flight-control systems. The European planemaker said the issue emerged after a recent incident and acknowledged the fix would cause operational disruptions across global fleets.

A bulletin sent to airlines and reviewed by Reuters says the software change must be completed before each affected aircraft’s next routine flight, raising the likelihood of widespread cancellations and delays. The timing coincides with one of the busiest U.S. and international travel weekends of the year.

Incident tied to sudden altitude drop on JetBlue flight

Industry sources attribute the unexpected recall to an October 30 JetBlue flight from Cancun to Newark that experienced a sudden, uncommanded loss of altitude. Several passengers were reportedly injured during the drop. The crew diverted Flight 1230 to Tampa, where the aircraft landed safely. The Federal Aviation Administration has opened an investigation into the event.

JetBlue and the FAA declined immediate comment.

Regulators preparing emergency order

Airbus said the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is preparing an emergency directive requiring airlines to install the fix. For roughly two-thirds of the affected jets, the repair involves reverting to an earlier version of the flight-control software—a process expected to take about two hours, according to industry officials.

Significant strain on global maintenance capacity

Even a short grounding is expected to add pressure to already-strained airline repair operations. Maintenance facilities are coping with labor shortages, limited capacity and a backlog caused by hundreds of Airbus aircraft already sidelined for unrelated engine inspections and repairs.

Hundreds of aircraft may also require hardware changes rather than software alone, which could result in much longer delays.

At the time of Airbus’s announcement, roughly 3,000 A320-family jets were airborne worldwide.

Airlines begin identifying affected aircraft

American Airlines and Hungary-based Wizz Air said they have already determined which jets in their fleets will need the mandatory software change. United Airlines said its fleet is not affected.

Airbus, while acknowledging the potential for significant passenger disruption, said the fix is necessary to ensure safe operation across the global fleet.

If your flight is disrupted

If you're notified of a delay or cancellation

Check your airline’s app immediately. Most carriers rebook automatically, but better options may be available if you act quickly.

Look for partner-airline transfers. Many airlines have interline agreements that allow rebooking on other carriers during widespread disruptions.

Confirm whether the aircraft issue is safety-related. While the Airbus directive is precautionary, airlines may offer more flexible rebooking if safety maintenance is required.

Know your rights

U.S. passengers: There are no federal compensation rules for delays, but you are entitled to a refund if your flight is canceled or significantly changed and you choose not to travel.

EU passengers: Under EU261, travelers flying from the EU or on EU carriers may be eligible for compensation if the disruption is not classified as an “extraordinary circumstance.” Airlines may argue the emergency directive qualifies as extraordinary, but refunds and rebooking rights still apply.

Hotel and meal coverage: Some airlines provide vouchers during maintenance-related overnight delays—ask, even if it's not automatically offered.

If you're stuck during a connection

Go directly to an airline agent , not just customer service lines. Agents at smaller gates often have shorter queues.

Use alternative airports. Ask whether rebooking through nearby airports (Baltimore instead of D.C., Providence instead of Boston, etc.) could get you moving faster.

Track your bags. If rebooked, confirm your checked bags are retagged properly; many delays result in stranded luggage.

If your travel is time-sensitive