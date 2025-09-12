Write a review
  2. News
  3. Airlines and Airports

FAA proposes $3.1 million in fines against Boeing over safety violations

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. FAA proposes over $3.1 million in fines against Boeing for safety violations in 737 production.

The probe followed a 2024 midair door plug blowout

  • Federal regulators cite hundreds of quality-control failures tied to 737 production

  • Proposed penalties follow January 2024 midair door plug blowout

  • Boeing has 30 days to respond to the FAA’s allegations

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed more than $3.1 million in fines against Boeing, citing hundreds of safety violations in its 737 aircraft production lines and accusing the company of pressuring its own safety inspectors.

In penalty letters issued this week, the FAA said the violations occurred between September 2023 and February 2024 and included actions linked to the January 5 midair door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9. The agency said it used the maximum civil penalty allowed under federal law.

According to the FAA, inspectors found widespread failures in Boeing’s quality system at its 737 factory in Renton, Washington, as well as at Spirit AeroSystems’ subcontractor facility in Wichita, Kansas. Regulators said Boeing presented two planes for certification that were not airworthy and failed to follow required quality-control procedures.

The agency also found that a Boeing employee pressured a company safety representative to sign off on a 737 Max aircraft even though the inspector believed it did not meet federal standards. The FAA called that interference a violation of rules meant to ensure inspectors remain independent from company production pressures.

Boeing has 30 days to respond to the FAA’s allegations and proposed fines.

What it means for travelers

  • Safety oversight: The FAA’s findings suggest ongoing problems with Boeing’s 737 production, an aircraft flown by major U.S. carriers. Regulators say they are increasing scrutiny of the company.

  • Passenger impact: The proposed fines don’t immediately affect flight schedules, but repeated safety concerns have led to more inspections and occasional flight cancellations while planes are checked.

  • What’s next: Boeing could contest the fines, negotiate a settlement, or accept the penalties. The company is already under pressure from airlines, regulators, and Congress to overhaul its safety culture.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.