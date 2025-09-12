FAA proposes $3.1 million in fines against Boeing over safety violations

Federal regulators cite hundreds of quality-control failures tied to 737 production

Proposed penalties follow January 2024 midair door plug blowout

Boeing has 30 days to respond to the FAA’s allegations

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed more than $3.1 million in fines against Boeing, citing hundreds of safety violations in its 737 aircraft production lines and accusing the company of pressuring its own safety inspectors.

In penalty letters issued this week, the FAA said the violations occurred between September 2023 and February 2024 and included actions linked to the January 5 midair door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9. The agency said it used the maximum civil penalty allowed under federal law.

According to the FAA, inspectors found widespread failures in Boeing’s quality system at its 737 factory in Renton, Washington, as well as at Spirit AeroSystems’ subcontractor facility in Wichita, Kansas. Regulators said Boeing presented two planes for certification that were not airworthy and failed to follow required quality-control procedures.

The agency also found that a Boeing employee pressured a company safety representative to sign off on a 737 Max aircraft even though the inspector believed it did not meet federal standards. The FAA called that interference a violation of rules meant to ensure inspectors remain independent from company production pressures.

Boeing has 30 days to respond to the FAA’s allegations and proposed fines.

What it means for travelers