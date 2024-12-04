Frontier Airlines will soon start offering a limited number of first class seats

Frontier Airlines is the latest discount airline to start offering more to its passengers.

Coming in September 2025, there will be a limited number of first class seats available on Frontier flights. The airline is also redesigning its loyalty program, as the company is working to prioritize passengers’ needs.

“Travelers should expect more from their airline and, in 2025, Frontier will deliver as we continue our transformation into the most rewarding airline in the sky,” said Barry Biffle, CEO, Frontier Airlines.

“We've listened to customers, and they want more - more premium options, like first class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare. These changes represent an exciting new chapter in our transformation into The New Frontier.”

Flying first class with Frontier

At the top of the new updates for the new year is the introduction of first class seats on Frontier flights.

The first two rows of Frontier flights will feature first class seats, starting in September 2025. The airline says the upgrade combines “luxury and value,” as there will be more space for passengers at “affordable prices.”

Frontier Miles members get more perks

Along with the new first class seat option, the company has also announced more perks for customers enrolled in its free loyalty program, Frontier Miles.