Frontier Airlines will soon start offering a limited number of first class seats

Frontier Airlines is the latest discount airline to start offering more to its passengers.
Coming in September 2025, there will be a limited number of first class seats available on Frontier flights. The airline is also redesigning its loyalty program, as the company is working to prioritize passengers’ needs.
“Travelers should expect more from their airline and, in 2025, Frontier will deliver as we continue our transformation into the most rewarding airline in the sky,” said Barry Biffle, CEO, Frontier Airlines.
“We've listened to customers, and they want more - more premium options, like first class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare. These changes represent an exciting new chapter in our transformation into The New Frontier.”
Flying first class with Frontier
At the top of the new updates for the new year is the introduction of first class seats on Frontier flights.
The first two rows of Frontier flights will feature first class seats, starting in September 2025. The airline says the upgrade combines “luxury and value,” as there will be more space for passengers at “affordable prices.”
Frontier Miles members get more perks
Along with the new first class seat option, the company has also announced more perks for customers enrolled in its free loyalty program, Frontier Miles.
Companions ride for free: Customers who are in the top two tiers of Frontier Miles – Elite Platinum and Elite Diamond members – will get unlimited free companion passes. Starting in mid-2025, these members can bring family or friends on board for free, offering significant savings on airline travel.
Use Miles for more than airfare: Starting in 2025, Frontier Miles members will be able to use their points for more than just airfare. Travelers will be able to use their earned miles for seat bundles, checked bags, and more.
Free seat upgrades: Elite members will be granted free seat upgrades on every flight they take starting early 2025. This includes the option to be upgraded to UpFront seating, which guarantees an empty middle seat, as well as the new first class option later in the year.
Reach Platinum faster: Frontier is also making it easier for consumers to reach Platinum status for a limited time. Consumers must accumulate 20,000 points – when it’s typically 50,000 points – by April 2025 by either spending on the Frontier MasterCard or by flying Frontier.