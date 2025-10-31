JetBlue flight makes emergency landing after rapid loss of altitude

The JetBlue Airways flight 1230 en route from Cancún International Airport (CUN) to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) experienced a sudden loss of altitude and was forced to make an emergency landing.

The aircraft — an Airbus A320 — dropped roughly 14,500 feet in five minutes and then an additional 12,200 feet in the next five minutes, before diverting to Tampa International Airport (TPA).

Around 15 to 20 passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including at least one head laceration, and were transported to local hospitals after the aircraft landed safely at approximately 2:20 p.m. in Tampa.

More than a dozen people aboard a JetBlue flight from Mexico to New Jersey were injured when the jet abruptly lost altitude. JetBlue Flight 1230 departed Cancún bound for Newark when, about an hour into the flight, the crew reported a “flight control issue.” According to altitude tracking data, the jet plunged dramatically before beginning its diversion.

The aircraft landed at Tampa International Airport, where emergency medical crews were prepared. Local rescue services confirmed 15 to 20 people were evaluated and transported to hospitals for treatment.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it is investigating the incident, and JetBlue announced the aircraft has been removed from service for inspection while emphasizing passenger and crew safety as its top priority.

Injuries and passenger accounts

While no fatalities have been reported at this stage, the injuries sustained ranged from head lacerations to shock and minor trauma, largely due to the rapid descent and unexpected turbulence. Emergency radio audio captured at the time included a report of “at least three people injured… maybe a laceration in the head.”

Passengers described the event as sudden and terrifying: one moment cruising, the next a sharp plunge. Flight attendants and crew moved swiftly to secure the cabin, and medical personnel met the plane on arrival.

JetBlue issued a brief public statement saying: “Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause. The safety of our customers and crewmembers is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved.”

The FAA confirmed it has opened an investigation into the descent and equipment/flight-control systems of the Airbus A320.