Delta will reimburse passengers for expenses during computer outage

Delta Airlines says it finally got back to normal operations on Thursday, nearly a week after a Microsoft global outage resulted in thousands of canceled flights. The airline said it plans to compensate stranded passengers for their out-of-pocket expenses during that time.

Of all the airlines, Delta had the greatest struggle getting its operations back on track. Thursday was the first day that it had no canceled flights.

In a major fence-mending initiative with its customers, Delta has announced that it will reimburse “reasonable” expenses incurred by stranded passengers over the last week, as a result of the outage.

“Delta has continued to offer meal vouchers, ground transportation and hotel accommodations, where available, to customers whose travel has been disrupted with canceled or significantly delayed flights,” Delta said in a statement. “We know many customers have incurred unplanned travel expenses, including purchasing tickets on other airlines, rental cars, train tickets and more.”

The company said it will cover these costs for additional categories of expenses incurred during the duration of the travel waiver, which currently applies for flights between July 19 and July 28.

“As before, customers who have incurred hotel, meal or ground transportation expenses while in transit during this operational disruption may also submit eligible expenses for reimbursement,” the company said.

Delta has set up a special web page here where customers may make their reimbursement request.

Refunds for canceled flights

Customers whose travel was disrupted because of a canceled or significantly delayed flight may choose to cancel their travel and receive an eCredit for the unflown portion of the trip or request a refund for the unflown portion of the trip at delta.com/refund.

In addition, Delta is permitting customers with Delta travel booked from July 19-28, who no longer wish to travel, to cancel and request a refund of the unflown portion of their trip – regardless of whether their flight has been canceled or significantly delayed.

Because of the wave of cancellations, many passengers may have been separated from their luggage. Delta said customers have three options for support with displaced luggage:

Visit their local Baggage Service Office and file a claim.

Visit Delta.com, search Online Baggage Claim Form and submit a claim.

Call 1-800-325-8224 to make a baggage claim.

Delta said its last-mile delivery partners are ensuring bags are returned to customers directly at their homes or final travel destination.