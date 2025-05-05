REAL ID deadline is at hand: What travelers need to know

New Rules Take Effect May 7: U.S. travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card to fly domestically starting May 7, 2025.

No More Delays Expected: After years of postponements, officials say this deadline is firm, with no further extensions anticipated.

What You Need to Do: Travelers without a REAL ID must act now or prepare alternative identification like a passport to avoid disruptions.

The long-anticipated enforcement of the REAL ID Act is finally here, and for millions of Americans, time is running out to meet the new requirements. Starting May 7, all travelers flying domestically will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card to board a flight or access certain federal buildings.

Originally passed in 2005 as part of a post-9/11 security initiative, the REAL ID Act establishes national standards for state-issued IDs to enhance security and prevent fraud. The law’s rollout has faced numerous delays, primarily due to state-level implementation challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials have now made it clear: no more grace periods will be granted.

How to check if you’re ready

Many travelers may already have a REAL ID without realizing it. Look for a star in the upper corner of your ID card—a hallmark of REAL ID compliance. Residents of Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington may have an “enhanced” ID instead, which allows land and sea crossings into Canada and Mexico but won’t suffice for air travel outside the U.S.

What happens if you’re not compliant?

If you don’t have a REAL ID by the deadline and attempt to board a domestic flight, you’ll need an alternative form of identification, such as a passport, military ID, or other TSA-approved document. Without it, you could face extensive screening delays—or be denied boarding entirely.

Next steps for travelers

To obtain a REAL ID, you’ll need to check your state’s DMV website for the specific process and required documentation, which generally includes proof of identity, Social Security number, and residency. Appointments may be required in some states, so experts urge travelers not to wait until the last minute.

Travel and security officials stress the importance of acting now to ensure a smooth experience come May 7, when the new rules are set to take effect nationwide.

