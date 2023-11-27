Cruise Line Guides and Tips

How’s this for a nightmare scenario? You’ve sold your home and most of your belongings and put up a huge deposit for a three-year cruise around the world.
But then, days before you are to depart from Istanbul, Turkey, the cruise line says there is a problem. It doesn’t have a ship. There will be no cruise.
It’s not a bad dream, it’s a reality for more than a hundred people. It was to be Life at Sea Cruises' inaugural three-year voyage and the passengers who booked rooms were looking forward to a life-changing experience.
But the passengers began to get a bad feeling in late October when the company announced it would not be able to depart on November 1 as planned. By then, many of the passengers were already in Turkey. They were told to go to Amsterdam because that’s where the cruise would now begin, on Nov, 11.
Subsequent departure dates were announced until on Nov. 17, the company announced there would be no cruise. What happened?
It didn’t own a ship
In a nutshell, the company did not own a cruise ship. It was actively trying to buy one while it was selling passage on a ship it did not own.
CNN reports Life at Sea Cruises was in negotiations through the early fall to purchase the cruise linter AIDAaura, which had been retired over the summer by another cruise line. But another cruise line was also interested in the ship and outbid Life at Sea Cruises. In the midst of all this, the company’s CEO resigned.
And it gets worse. Life at Sea Cruises says passengers will get their money back, but maybe not right now and maybe not all at once. Most of the passengers are reluctant to speak on the record until they have received their refund.
A cautionary tale
"I'm very sad, angry and lost," one passenger told CNN. "I had the next three years of my life planned to live an extraordinary life, and now [I have] nothing. I'm having a hard time moving forward.”
The episode may be a cautionary tale for consumers planning a cruise or very expensive trip. Travel insurance can sometimes more than pay for itself, though it isn’t clear whether it would have in this case.
Also, research any cruise line before booking passage. Read reviews by other passengers and check out the fleet. If the cruise line is a startup and does not yet have a ship, that should be a big red flag.
