United flight diverted after the cabin crew began throwing up

United Airlines flight 2477, from Houston to Boston, made an unscheduled stop Sunday after the flight crew began to vomit. Passengers, overcome by the odor, asked for masks. Some became ill themselves.

The plane landed safely at the Washington, DC airport and the aircraft underwent what United said was a “deep clean.” Audio transmissions from the aircraft were posted on X, with someone in the cockpit explaining to air traffic control what was happening.

“I talked to the crew and it sounds like it’s quite bad back there,” an unidentified cockpit crewmember said. “The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks.”

When the plane landed at Washington Dulles, the 155 passengers deplaned with no one requesting medical attention. It isn’t clear what made the cabin crew sick.