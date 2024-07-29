Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Airline and Airport News

United flight diverted after the cabin crew began throwing up

United Airlines flight 2477, from Houston to Boston, made an unscheduled stop Sunday after the flight crew began to vomit, creating a biohazard - Photo by Daniel Shapiro on UnSplash

An investigation is underway to determine what made the crew sick

United Airlines flight 2477, from Houston to Boston, made an unscheduled stop Sunday after the flight crew began to vomit. Passengers, overcome by the odor, asked for masks. Some became ill themselves.

The plane landed safely at the Washington, DC airport and the aircraft underwent what United said was a “deep clean.” Audio transmissions from the aircraft were posted on X, with someone in the cockpit explaining to air traffic control what was happening.

“I talked to the crew and it sounds like it’s quite bad back there,” an unidentified cockpit crewmember said. “The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks.” 

When the plane landed at Washington Dulles, the 155 passengers deplaned with no one requesting medical attention. It isn’t clear what made the cabin crew sick.

Looking to protect what matters most? Get matched with your best security system.

    Trending in Travel Sites

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.