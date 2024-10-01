Google adopts digital passport for Android users

With many states following in the footsteps of California and Maryland by allowing mobile versions of driver’s licenses and ID cards, Google is taking things to the next level.

The company recently announced that Android users will be able to upload their passports to their mobile wallets for identification when traveling.

“People are increasingly looking for ways to digitize everyday items — with one of the top requests being a digital ID,” said Jenny Cheng, VP and GM of Google Wallet. “Last year we began rolling out the ability to save select state-issued digital IDs to Wallet.

“Starting soon, we’ll begin beta testing a new type of digital ID in Google Wallet, giving more people in more places a way to create and store a digital ID, now with a U.S. passport. This new ID pass works at select TSA checkpoints, saving you time and stress at the airport when you’re traveling domestically.”

How does it work?

The process works in much the same way that users are able to add anything to their Google Wallet.

After selecting “ID Pass” from the wallet options, users will scan both the page of their passports that has their picture and identification information, followed by the security chip in the back of the passport.

From there, Android users will follow the directions on-screen to verify their identity. This process includes taking a quick video of your face, which Google then reviews to secure your identity.

After a few minutes, the process should be complete, and Google will alert users when their passport is accepted and ready to use.

While this is not yet ready to serve as a replacement for physical identification, Google is hopeful that this technology will continue to evolve over time, making it easier for consumers to use in several situations.

“While ID passes are accepted at select TSA checkpoints today, we’re working with partners so you can use digital IDs in even more situations — for example, in the future we believe you should be able to use digital ID for things like account recovery, identity verification, and even car rentals,” Cheng explained.

Safety and security are paramount

For Android users who may worry about having all of that personal information stored on their phones, Google assures consumers that safety and security are paramount in this process.

All passport data is encrypted, which means that it’s locked behind either a passcode, fingerprint, or password. This means that you won’t even be able to see or show your own passport without getting past that security protection.

Currently, 28 airports across the country accept mobile identification, and more information on that can be found on TSA’s website.