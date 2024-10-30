Write a review
  2. News
  3. Travel News

Airline and Airport News

Travel news

Airlines must now give refunds for canceled flights instantly

New rules also expand conditions that require a refund

Featured Travel news photo

Airlines are required to give passengers refunds when their flight is canceled. Now, thanks to a new U.S. Department of Transportation rule, those refunds must be made without delay.

“Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them—without headaches or haggling,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote in a post on X. “Today, our automatic refund rule goes into full effect. Airlines are required to provide prompt cash refunds without passengers...

Read article
Featured Travel news photo

Latest Articles

  1. American Airlines, JetBlue lose appeal to revive alliance coordinating flights, sharing profits
  2. Disney announces new Lightning Lane Premier Pass at highest prices yet
  3. Passport wait times have been cut by two weeks
  4. Google adopts digital passport for Android users
  5. Southwest will soon tell you where to sit

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Airline and Airport News delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.