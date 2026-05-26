Americans may need extra paperwork to drive overseas — How to avoid the travel mistake

Your U.S. license may not work overseas: Countries like Italy, Japan, and Greece often require an International Driving Permit (IDP) to legally drive or rent a car.

A $20 permit can save major headaches: An IDP acts as a translation of your license and can help you avoid denied rentals, fines, or insurance issues abroad.

Always check rental car rules before your trip: Some rental companies require extra paperwork even if the country technically accepts a U.S. license.

Planning a summer road trip through Europe or overseas? Before you rent that car, it’s important to realize that your U.S. driver’s license may not be enough.

A new study from eCarsTrade found that American driver’s licenses rank among the weaker licenses globally when it comes to international recognition. This is especially true when compared to European countries like France, Bulgaria, and Romania.

The issue largely comes down to international agreements between countries and whether travelers need an International Driving Permit (IDP) to legally drive abroad. The bottom-line: don’t assume your driver’s license automatically works everywhere.

Why this matters for travelers

Some countries flat-out legally require an IDP alongside your U.S. license. Others may not strictly require it by law, but rental car companies will often require it anyway.

Without the proper the documents, travelers will potentially face:

Denied rental car pickups

Fines during traffic stops

Insurance claim problems after an accident

Delayed trips and expensive last-minute transportation costs

This becomes especially important during the busy summer travel season when rental companies tend to be crowded and policies are more strictly enforced.

What exactly is an International Driving Permit?

An International Driving Permit is basically an official translation of your U.S. driver’s license into multiple languages.

It’s not a standalone license. You will still need to have your actual driver’s license with you.

For Americans, IDPs are typically valid for one year and are issued through organizations like AAA and AATA before your trip. They usually will cost you a $20 permit fee, as well as a $10 passport photo fee.

Countries where travelers commonly need an IDP

American travelers frequently run into IDP requirements in places like:

Italy

Greece

Austria

Japan

Thailand

Parts of Eastern Europe

Even within Europe, rules can vary heavily by country.

Pro tip: Never assume because one European country accepts your U.S. license that neighboring countries will too. Border-crossing road trips can create problems if you only researched the rules for your arrival country.

How to avoid rental car surprises overseas

One of the biggest mistakes travelers make is only checking government travel websites and ignoring rental car company rules.

Even if local law technically allows a U.S. license, keep in mind that rental agencies may still require:

An IDP

A passport

A credit card in the driver’s name

Proof of insurance

Extra age-related fees for younger drivers

Before traveling, be sure to check:

The country’s official tourism website

Your rental company’s exact policy

Your credit card’s rental insurance coverage

Whether your auto insurance works internationally

Why European licenses dominate globally

According to the study, European countries dominate the rankings because many belong to reciprocity agreements which automatically recognizes licenses across 30+ countries.

Specifically, France ranked No. 1 globally thanks to broad international recognition and long-term license validity, while several Eastern European countries ranked highly because of lower licensing costs.

For American travelers, the takeaway is that driving overseas requires a little more planning. A little bit of paperwork before your trip can save you from major headaches once you land.