Since January’s tragic crash in Washington, airline incidents have increased

Since the January 29 collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, which resulted in the deaths of 67 people, accidents and incidents involving aircraft have continued, raising concerns about airspace safety.

Days after the disaster near Washington’s Reagan National Airport, a private Lear jet crashed in Philadelphia, killing all aboard.

On February 17, a Canadian Regional Jet operated by Endeavor for Delta Airlines flipped over while landing in Toronto. Miraculously, all aboard survived.

On Monday, a Delta Airlines jet returned to Atlanta after the flight crew noticed a smokey haze in the flight deck and deployed emergency slides to evacuate the aircraft, resulting in two minor injuries.

A day later, a Southwest Airlines jet nearly collided with a business jet at Chicago’s O’hare Airport, just the latest in the series of close calls that have taken place over the last month.

What has changed?

Is commercial aviation’s sterling safety record over the last two decades ending, and if so, why? Aviation experts point to rising flight volume, over-stressed flight controllers and over-scheduling by the airlines.

“In an effort to maintain competitive pricing and operational efficiency, some safety protocols may be inadvertently compromised,” Evan Oshan, of Oshan and Associates, P.C., told ConsumerAffairs.

Though it hasn’t happened yet, Oshan said there is another threat that could become a dangerous issue in the future.

“As aviation systems become more interconnected and reliant on technology, the potential for cyber threats has increased,” he said.

Oshan said the aviation industry has made remarkable improvements in safety since the 1970s. However, he said the spate of recent close calls and accidents serve as a reminder that vigilance is essential.

He added that safety can be improved by continuous evaluation of safety practices, adaptation to new challenges and a commitment to prioritizing safety over efficiency.

