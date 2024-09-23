Bogus GPS data leading airliners astray

You probably shouldn't read this if you're a nervous flyer. Airline pilots report that fake GPS signals are sending them bogus location information, including faulty altitude reports. For now, it appears to be happening mostly to aircraft overflying hot spots in the Middle East, Ukraine and elsewhere.

Pilots call it "GPS spoofing" and say they encounter it almost everyday in some areas. It's usually generated by warring militaries hoping to ward off attacking drones and enemy aircraft, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Airline officials say the spoofed data increases crew fatigue and can divert pilots' attention when it's needed most, posing a potential safety risk.

The attacks started about a year ago and grew to 1,100 in August, SkAI Data Services told the Journal.

Attacks cause confusion

Pilots are trained to use non-GPS systems as a backup but the spoofed signals cause confusion not only to airline crews but to air traffic control and other agencies receiving automated signals.

Aviation sources say new systems are being developed that will detect the phony readings but it may be a year or more before they're ready.

Besides giving misleading information about location, spoofed signals can also disrupt timekeeping, sometimes resetting clocks aboard aircraft. That can be a serious problem, a British cybersecurity expert told a recent convention.

“We think too much about GPS being a source of position, but it's actually a source of time,” said Ken Munro, founder of Pen Test Partners, a British cybersecurity firm, a Reuters report said.

“We're starting to see reports of the clocks on board airplanes during spoofing events start to do weird things."

In one case, Munro said an airliner's time system was reset to a date several years in the future, causing it to lose contact with encrypted communications systems.

What is GPS spoofing?