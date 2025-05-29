United, JetBlue launch joint loyalty program

JetBlue and United Airlines have introduced Blue Sky, a joint loyalty program that gives travelers twice as many opportunities to earn rewards and miles.

Customers of either airline’s current loyalty program – United’s MileagePlus or JetBlue’s TrueBlue – will be able to earn and use miles across both airlines.

The final decision on Blue Sky is under regulatory review, and the companies anticipate the changes to go into effect in the fall.

Big news for travelers: United Airlines and JetBlue have joined forces for a joint loyalty program, Blue Sky.

While the two airlines will remain independent, the collaboration allows travelers to use their rewards, miles, and perks across both airlines, with many of these advantages starting in the fall.

"This collaboration with United is a bold step forward for the industry — one that brings together two customer-focused airlines to deliver more choices for travelers and value across our networks," said Joanna Geraghty, CEO of JetBlue.

"United's global reach perfectly complements JetBlue's East Coast leisure network, and significantly expands the options and benefits for TrueBlue members, no matter where in the world they are traveling. This is a clear win for our customers and crewmembers, and supports our JetForward strategy."

"Blue Sky reflects our airlines' shared focus on innovation and the customer experience," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "The JetBlue brand is tied to a great product, and under Joanna's leadership, the airline continues to deliver for customers.

“We're always looking for ways to give our MileagePlus members even more value and benefits and this collaboration gives them new, unique ways to use their hard-earned miles and find options that fit their schedule."

What is Blue Sky?

Here’s a look at what consumers can expect from the Blue Sky partnership program:

Current United MileagePlus members will be able to use and earn miles on most JetBlue flights, and vice versa – TrueBlue members will earn miles on most United flights.

Each airline will host flights on each other’s websites. While the airlines will run and host their own individual routes, travelers will be able to find flights from either airline on each other’s websites.

Loyalty members of one or the other airline will get the same perks on both airlines. That includes everything from priority boarding, complimentary access to preferred and extra legroom seats, and same-day standby/switches.

The airlines are merging their travel packages. In the coming months, information on hotels, rental cars, cruises, and travel insurance – for standalone and package purchase – will be hosted on JetBlue’s Paisly platform.

For NYC travelers, JetBlue will provide United access to slots at JFK International Airport for up to seven daily round-trip flights. The airlines will also exchange eight flight timings at Newark.

Blue Sky is ultimately under regulatory review. In the companies’ joint statement, they anticipate that these changes will begin to go into effect this fall.