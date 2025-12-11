Record holiday travel expected this year — here's how to save money and stay safe

122.4 million Americans are projected to travel during the 13-day year-end holiday period, a 2.2% increase from last year

Gas prices have dropped below $3 per gallon for the first time in 4 years, making road trips more affordable

Domestic flights are 7% more expensive this year, averaging nearly $900 for a roundtrip ticket

If you're planning to travel this holiday season, you're not alone — and you need to prepare for crowds and higher costs in some areas.

What's happening with holiday travel

On December 10, AAA released projections showing that 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between December 20 and January 1. This surpasses last year's record of 119.7 million travelers.

The overwhelming majority — 109.5 million people or 89% of holiday travelers — will drive to their destinations. Air travel is also hitting a record high, with 8.03 million Americans expected to take domestic flights.

But here's the catch: while gas prices are lower, airfare costs have jumped significantly. Domestic flights are averaging nearly $900 for a roundtrip ticket, up 7% from last year.

How to save money and avoid travel headaches

Book your rental car now if you haven't already — Saturday, December 20 is expected to be the busiest pickup day, especially in Orlando, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, and Phoenix Consider driving instead of flying to save hundreds of dollars, especially with gas prices below $3 per gallon for the first time in four years If you must fly, avoid the days leading up to Christmas when tickets are most expensive — flying on Christmas Day itself is cheaper Be flexible with your return date — many people fly back on New Year's Day, making January 4 potentially less expensive Prepare your car for the road trip surge — AAA responded to more than 860,000 emergency calls during last year's holiday period for dead batteries, flat tires, and empty fuel tanks Plan your departure times carefully — Christmas week will have heavier traffic than New Year's week, with the worst congestion expected the weekend before Christmas Follow "Slow Down, Move Over" laws when you see stopped vehicles — reduce speed and change lanes to protect roadside workers

The most popular destinations to avoid or embrace

Warm weather destinations are dominating travel plans this year. Orlando tops the domestic list, followed by Fort Lauderdale and Miami. For international travel, Cancun leads the way.

If you're flexible about your destination, consider avoiding these high-demand locations where prices and crowds will be at their peak.

Safety concerns you need to know

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, and AAA is urging extra caution during what's historically one of the most dangerous times to drive.

With record numbers of people on the road, plan your safe ride home before you start celebrating. Don't become a statistic during this busy travel period.

The bottom line: Holiday travel will be more crowded and expensive than ever, but smart planning can help you save money and stay safe. Take advantage of lower gas prices by driving instead of flying when possible, book rentals immediately, and prepare your vehicle for the journey. Most importantly, prioritize safety over speed — arriving late is better than not arriving at all.