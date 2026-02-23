Northeast blizzard throws air travel schedules into chaos

Massive disruption to air travel: More than 5,300 U.S. flights have been canceled as a blizzard sweeps through the Northeast, according to FlightAware real-time data.

Major hubs hit hardest: Airports such as JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Boston Logan, and Philadelphia are among the most affected, with widespread delays and cancellations.

Storm impacts escalate: Blizzard conditions, heavy snow, and travel bans across multiple states have led to grounded flights, closed schools, and restricted travel on roads.

A powerful winter blizzard sweeping across the Northeastern United States has upended air travel along the East Coast this weekend and into Monday, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights as travel conditions deteriorate.

According to real-time tracking data from FlightAware, air traffic within, into, or out of the United States saw over 5,300 flights canceled by early Monday, reflecting widespread disruptions tied to the storm’s progression.

Major aviation hubs — including New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International, Boston Logan International, and Philadelphia International Airport — have borne the brunt of the cancellations and long ground holds as heavy snow and high winds make operations impossible.

Because thousands of connecting flights have been cancelled, the travel interruptions are nationwide, not just in the Northeast. Passengers on scheduled flights today should check with their airline before heading to the airport.

A regional travel standstill

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for tens of millions of residents from New Jersey north through Massachusetts, forecasting up to two feet of snow and damaging winds exceeding 70 mph along some coastal areas.

In New York City, officials implemented a citywide travel ban for non-essential movements and expanded snow-clearing efforts as neighborhoods brace for whiteout conditions. Similar emergency measures and restrictions have been put in place across New Jersey and other Northeast states.

Wider impacts beyond U.S. borders

The storm’s disruption has also rippled into international travel: airlines such as Emirates and Etihad have canceled and rescheduled flights between the U.S. East Coast and the Middle East, including services to/from New York and Boston, as conditions continue to deteriorate.

Passengers are being warned of continued delays and cancellations throughout the next few days as airlines work to adjust flight schedules and crews, and as communities focus on recovery efforts amid the harsh winter conditions.