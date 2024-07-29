Write a review
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg reads angry Tweets about airlines

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reads angry Tweets about airlines after Delta Airlines' week-long meltdown during the Microsoft outage - UnSplash =

There were quite a few in the wake of Delta’s meltdown

We know, from reading ConsumerAffairs reviews that airline passengers can get pretty worked up when things don’t go right. That was certainly the case last week when Delta Airlines struggled to keep to its schedule after the global Microsoft software outage.

In addition to complaints rolling into the airline’s customer service department, many frustrated travelers complained on X, monitored by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Secretary Pete Buttigieg decided to address them in a very public way.

