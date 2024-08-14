Avoid these U.S. airports if you can

Have you noticed that getting through security at some U.S. airports is a relative breeze while at others it can be agonizing? Even though the same federal agency – the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is handling security at all of the airports, the experience isn’t always the same.

Upgraded Points, a travel and credit card website, recently analyzed TSA Contact Center Complaint data from 2015 to 2023, helping it identify the U.S. airports that receive the most and least complaints from passengers.

"Security checks are an unavoidable part of air travel, but the experience can vary greatly depending on the airport," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "And since navigating security can be such a high-stress experience, we identified where passengers are most and least satisfied with TSA, providing valuable insights for travelers."

According to the study, these are the airports that are best avoided if possible:

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) – 6.83 Complaints per 100,000 Passengers Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) – 5.78 Complaints per 100,000 Passengers Orlando International Airport (MCO) – 5.6 Complaints per 100,000 Passengers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) – 5.5 Complaints per 100,000 Passengers Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) – 5.38 Complaints per 100,000 Passengers

These airports got the most complaints in 2023:

Newark Liberty International Airport: 12.84 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport: 10.35 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Palm Beach International Airport: 8.98 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Southwest Florida International Airport: 8.92 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD): 8.91 complaints per 100,000 passengers

But, on the bright side

Fortunately, there are some U.S. airports where the security experience doesn’t produce many complaints from travelers. These airports have the fewest complaints over the eight-year period.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) – 1.97 Complaints per 100,000 Passengers Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) – 2.63 Complaints per 100,000 Passengers Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) – 2.74 Complaints per 100,000 Passengers Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) – 2.75 Complaints per 100,000 Passengers Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – 2.8 Complaints per 100,000 Passengers

In 2023, Charlotte Douglas International Airport had the best record with 3.47 complaints per 100,000 passengers. The two Dallas airports – Dallas Fort Worth Internation and Dallas Love Field were second and third respectively.