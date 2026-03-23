LaGuardia Airport closed after deadly Air Canada plane collision

LaGuardia Airport shut down Monday after an Air Canada regional jet collided with a ground vehicle on the runway.

The crash killed both pilots and injured dozens of passengers and emergency personnel.

Federal investigators are now examining how the collision occurred during a routine landing.

New York's LaGuardia Airport was closed for several hours Monday morning after a fatal overnight collision between an Air Canada regional jet and an airport emergency vehicle, an incident that killed two pilots and injured dozens of others.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight Sunday as the Air Canada Express flight, arriving from Montreal, landed on Runway 4 and struck a Port Authority firefighting vehicle that had entered the runway.

Authorities confirmed that the pilot and co-pilot were killed in the impact, while at least 40 passengers and crew members were taken to hospitals with injuries, many of which were not life-threatening. Two emergency responders in the vehicle were also hurt but are reported to be in stable condition.

The aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ-900 operated by Jazz Aviation on behalf of Air Canada, was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members at the time of the collision.

Airport closed for several hours

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at LaGuardia early Monday, halting all arrivals and departures as investigators secured the scene. Airport officials said operations would remain suspended until at least mid-afternoon, with dozens of flights diverted to nearby airports including JFK and Newark.

Preliminary information suggests the crash happened as the plane was slowing on the runway when the emergency vehicle attempted to cross. Air traffic control audio indicates controllers tried to stop the vehicle moments before impact.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the cause of the collision, focusing on runway coordination and communication between ground crews and air traffic control. Officials cautioned that the inquiry is in its early stages.

The incident marks one of the most serious accidents at LaGuardia in recent years and is expected to renew scrutiny of runway safety procedures at major U.S. airports.