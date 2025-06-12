Silver Airways shuts down, suspends all flights, effective immediately

Silver Airways ceased all operations on June 11, 2025, after a failed asset sale during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The airline struggled with over $100 million in debt, a shrinking fleet, and operational disruptions, leading to its collapse.

Passengers were advised not to go to the airport, and refunds are being directed through credit card issuers or travel agencies.

If you booked an upcoming flight on Silver Airways, you’ll have to make other plans. The Florida-based regional airline abruptly declared bankruptcy and terminated all flights effective immediately.

"We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025," the company posted on social media. "In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, which unfortunately has determined to not continue Silver’s flight operations."

Silver Airways has served airports in Florida, as well as the Bahamas and several Caribbean islands.

"Please do not go to the airport," the airline told passengers. "All credit card purchases should be refundable through your credit card company or your travel agency."

Downward spiral

Silver Airways was founded in 2011 and operated a fleet of eight ATR turboprop aircraft. At its peak, the airline employed over 600 people, but the current number has shrunk to fewer than 350.

The airline's financial troubles were longstanding. After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2024, Silver Airways struggled to find a viable path to recovery.

The company faced over $100 million in debt and had difficulty securing debtor-in-possession financing. Operational issues, including grounded flights during peak travel periods, further eroded customer confidence.