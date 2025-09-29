Travelers to feel effects of government shutdown

A looming government shutdown will be felt by travelers throughout the nation. Expect longer airport lines, national park closures and other disruptions. The witching hour is 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and there's little sign of progress in Congressional negotiations. President Trump plans to meet with the four Congressional leaders Monday but the outcome remains uncertain.

Fewer preparations have been announced then in the lead-up to previous closures as federal agencies struggle with staffing shortages resulting from the earlier government cutbacks.

Most airport employees, including TSA agents and air traffic controllers, are required to work without pay but previous shutdowns have seen delays as workers call in sick. National park staff with be furloughed and parks may be closed, although no official announcements has been made.

Notably, Amtrak will not be affected. It is an independent federal corporation and is not dependent on Congressional funding.

The Smithsonian Museums in Washington are expected to remain open, for at least a few days.

Passports will continue to be issued and border entry points will be staffed.

Tourism is likely to be hit hard. An industry group spokesman said financial losses would likely amount to at least $1 billion per week.