Write a review
  2. News

Travel News

Latest Articles

Past Articles

September, 2024

Southwest will soon tell you where to sit

More older women are traveling solo these days. Why not you?

Planning on a fall foliage trip? There are places where you’ll be sadly disappointed.

August, 2024

Traveling over Labor Day? Here’s where things could go wrong.

July, 2024

Vrbo updates its unforeseen events policy

Flying somewhere with prescription meds? Be careful.

June, 2024

AAA predicts 71 million Americans will travel over the July 4th holiday

Passport renewal now quicker and easier

May, 2024

Traveling this summer? Experts offer some dos and don'ts.

April, 2024

Could it be cheaper to see Taylor Swift in Europe this summer than it was in the U.S.?

Got your REAL ID card yet? Looking for a workaround?

March, 2024

Potholes & peril: Survey exposes America's worst roads

September, 2023

Delta restructures SkyMiles rewards program

July, 2023

Aspen, Amsterdam, or Austin – What are the most and least expensive places to visit these days?

May, 2023

AAA’s Memorial Day travel forecast says it could be slow-going

April, 2023

Traveling this summer could be more expensive, but vacation experts say there are some ways around that

February, 2023

Is Mexico as dangerous as it’s being made out to be? Experts try to bring some clarity to the situation

November, 2022

Road tripping for Thanksgiving? Here are expert money-saving tips.

Here are some last minute tips for Thanksgiving holiday travel

March, 2022

Ticket prices for museums and amusement parks to get more expensive, study finds

July, 2021

U.S. to keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions

May, 2021

California rules Uber and Lyft must switch to electric vehicles in nine years

April, 2021

Uber app now lets users book COVID-19 appointments at Walgreens

June, 2020

New York’s contactless subway payment system faces delay

December, 2019

What consumers need to know about traveling with pre-existing conditions

November, 2017

A record number of consumers will fly over the Thanksgiving holiday

August, 2017

Is terrorism driving an increase in travel insurance purchases?

July, 2017

National Parks Senior Pass – buy yours before the price goes up

Why now is when you should book winter holiday travel

June, 2017

Booze, bribes and propaganda: The company that promises 'safe' travel in North Korea

Company that brought Otto Warmbier to North Korea says that country is 'extremely safe!'

May, 2017

May is an ideal time to visit beautiful, quirky Oregon

June, 2016

HomeAway, VRBO service fees rile property owners and renters

June, 2014

Which credit card should you use to rent a car?

May, 2013

More women traveling solo, statistics show

April, 2013

Is it still safe to go to Mexico?

August, 2010

Airlines Keep Baggage Fees Even When Bags Lost, Suit Charges

October, 2006

Spring Lake, NJ, Offers Solitude, History

November, 2005

Enterprise Tops J.D. Powers Rental Car Rankings

Other Resources

Car Rental Insurance Tip Sheet

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.