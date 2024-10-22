Write a review
  2. News

Home and Living News

Latest Articles

Past Articles

October, 2024

Don't relax yet: Hurricane season has weeks to go

Home leasebacks look attractive, but the looks can be deceiving

Hurricane Milton: The other shoe drops

'Unauthorized activity on the network,' ADT reports

Where Helene victims can go for help rebuilding their homes and lives

Most homes flooded by Helene lack flood insurance

Purina aiding four legged victims of Hurricane Helene

September, 2024

Hurricane Helene's effects will surge across the nation

Zillow adding climate risk data and insurance info to for-sale listings

This one appliance can make your kitchen a more dangerous place

Invitation Homes accused of deceiving renters, charging junk fees

California homeowners face 34% increase in Allstate premiums

August, 2024

Summer will be back before you know it -- get ready now to beat the heat

How to blur your home on Google Maps to deter burglars

Homeowners face insurance drought as storms, fires, floods rev up

July, 2024

Couch covers making a comeback? Survey reveals furniture fails on epic scale.

Complaints mount about Frigidaire oven doors

June, 2024

Here's how dangerous it is to buy a home without a termite inspection

Here’s what to do if you’re in the path of a hurricane

May, 2024

GE appliance maker sued over failing to share gas stove pollution risks

Drowning-related deaths are on the rise in the U.S., CDC reports

Planet Fitness raises its $10 membership plan price

Gas, propane stoves produce dangerous levels of nitrogen dioxide, study finds

For many consumers, the cost of moving has reached a ‘tipping point’

April, 2024

The cost of mailing a letter is going up again in July

March, 2024

FDA puts an end to forever chemicals used in food packaging

February, 2024

Does your home need a security system?

Bed bugs are increasing. Where does your city rank?

December, 2023

Your digital legacy could be exposed after you die

October, 2023

Consumers express frustration with today’s appliances

USPS releases shipping deadlines for the holiday season

Is Airbnb really getting rid of cleaning fees? Sort of.

September, 2023

USPS is preparing for an extra-busy 2023 holiday season

August, 2023

Here’s the best way to help Maui fire victims

July, 2023

Crime is both down and up in the post-pandemic era

Americans with Disabilities Act celebrates its 33rd anniversary

Riding with Uber with a baby? Now you can get a car seat.

National survey reveals 45% of U.S. tap water may contain 'forever chemicals'

March, 2023

Thinking about buying a Ring protection system? You’ll now be paying for a monthly plan, too.

February, 2023

Counterfeit postage stamps are becoming an issue across the country

January, 2023

Concerns about air fryer safety on the rise

December, 2022

Where does your favorite fast food restaurant stand with other consumers?

July, 2022

New USPS postage rates are now in effect

May, 2022

Consumers report costly issues with Lennox air conditioners

July, 2021

Home pool sales surge, leading to chlorine shortages and installation delays

January, 2021

The pandemic brought a sharp increase in package theft

August, 2020

Consumers are seeing higher residential electric bills during the pandemic

January, 2020

Idaho was the top moving destination in 2019, survey finds

October, 2019

Orkin ranks the top cities for rat and mouse infestations

November, 2017

One in five renters struggle to pay the rent

October, 2017

How to boost your home's appeal to sell in the fall and winter

September, 2017

How to boost your indoor air quality this Fall

July, 2017

Decorating around black appliances

May, 2017

Two ways awnings can add value to your home

April, 2017

Home improvements that yield the biggest ROI

March, 2017

Painting tips to help a home sell faster

What to do to protect your home from hail

What to do to prevent a dryer fire

December, 2016

Do your smoke detectors need to be replaced? Here's how to tell

October, 2016

See how your room would look painted in a different color with Prestige ColorPic

July, 2016

Hurricane forecast up slightly for this year

April, 2016

Allstate plans big car insurance rate hike in Georgia

Installing a metal roof qualifies homeowners for a $500 tax credit

March, 2016

iRobot introduces a tiny, floor-cleaning robot that loves small spaces

August, 2015

Microwaves: a fire hazard in your kitchen

July, 2015

New USPS program lets you see your junk mail before you get it

Leaking water heaters can cause massive damage

May, 2015

Tennessee HOA pays $156,000 to settle disability-discrimination lawsuit

April, 2015

Garage door remotes tops on a burglar's list

Carbon monoxide from electrical generator kills family of 8

February, 2015

Front-loader or top-loader -- which is better?

Here's a list of ways around Keurig 2.0 machine restrictions

January, 2015

Can fast food stores really pay their people $15 an hour?

What happens when the pipes freeze

Homeowners' association sues residents for parking their pickup in their driveway

December, 2014

Too much stuff? The self-storage industry keeps on growing

October, 2014

Detergent manufacturers wish you'd waste more detergent

June, 2014

Air-conditioning: necessity or expensive luxury?

May, 2014

Third-party energy providers can be a poor choice

January, 2014

Home electrical generators: Which kind is right for you?

December, 2013

Six steps to preventing identity theft of the deceased

November, 2013

Consumers: KitchenAid dishwashers keep washing out

Honoring the best of the worst: the greatest-hits list for bad HOAs

September, 2013

ADT Security loves customers too much to let them leave

April, 2013

Toasters can be fire hazards

Microwaves can be a fire hazard

March, 2013

Web advertisers attack Mozilla for protecting consumers' privacy

When is it time to replace your roof?

February, 2013

Things that can go wrong with self-storage units

November, 2012

The Orgreenic Frying Pan: Does It Really Do That?

August, 2012

Bonded Leather Sofas vs. Genuine Leather - What's the Difference?

January, 2011

Women With PCOS Have Higher BPA Levels

April, 2010

Indoor Tanning May Be an Addictive Behavior

November, 2009

Report Warns Against Over-Use of Household Disinfectants

October, 2006

Craftmatic Settles WV Fraud Charges

June, 2006

GE Ice Dispensers Serve Up More Than Ice

August, 2005

KB Home Customers Find FTC Penalties Inadequate

July, 2005

Ohio Settles With Craftmatic For $425,000

May, 2004

How New is Your New Mattress?

Other Resources

Renting A House or Apartment - The Move-In Checklist

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.