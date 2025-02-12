Minnesota becomes first state to ban PFAS in cookware

Many consumers roll their eyes when PFAS is mentioned. It's just another acronym that nobody quite understands, is their attitude. But public health experts, lawmakers and insurers are beginning to take the subject seriously.

Very simply, PFAS stands for a long string of letters that describe an array of synthetic compounds used to make nonstick cookware and other everyday consumer items including dental floss, carpters and children's products.

PFAS is used in cookware brands including T-fal, Circulon and All-Clad. But an industry group calling itself the Cookware Sustainability Alliance is suing Minnesota over the ban, saying that the type of PFAS used in most cookware is safe. That type is technically called PTFE, but is known by its most common brand name, Teflon.

The "sustainability" group notes that PTFE has been deemed safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and it claims that cookware made with Teflon-like coatings lasts longer and thus keeps cookware out of the trash.

"Based on established science, the compounds in our fluoropolymer coated nonstick cookware do not endanger human health and safety. They are therefore being unfairly and unconstitutionally included in policy conversations around the country about other consumer products connected to PFAS concerns," the group argues on its website, previewing the approach it will take in its legal challenge of the Minnesota law.

It successfully staved off proposed bans in New York and California in 2024.

But supporters of the ban, including the National Resources Defense Council, say that PFTE isn't as harmless as the industry claims and say the chemicals can get into drinking watger when the cookware is discarded in a landfill.

Fumes produced when a pan overheats can be harmful and can create an ailment called the "Teflon flu," the critics said, noting that Teflon's manufacturer warns on its website that pet birds should be kept out of the kitchen so they're not killed by the fumes.

So what's the alternative?

For Minnesotans, and consumers who just want to avoid Teflon-style coatings, there aren't a lot of options unless you want to cook everything in your air fryer. You could dig out the old iron skillet that's been quietly rusting away in the garage for decades. Or you can try cookware with a ceramic coating.

The iron skillets are popular with professional chefs but unwelcome in many home kitchens because, well, they're old and greasy-looking.

Ceramic cookware, on the other hand, looks nice and even comes in colors. It has a hard, slick surface that stays slippery, like Teflon, and doesn't break down with high heat. Its manufacturers say it lasts much longer and isn't made with toxic metals.

Interestingly, a major manufacturer of ceramic cookware is Nordic Ware, a Minnesota company that switched to PFAS-free coatings before the state's ban went into effect. By doing so, it increased its market share and spread the conversion costs over a longer period.

