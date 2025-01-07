Write a review
The latest consumer technology is on display in Las Vegas

The annual Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2025, is underway in Las Vegas - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Artificial intelligence is front and center at CES 2025

The annual Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2025, is underway in Las Vegas with developers and manufacturers showing off the latest in TV sets, computers and other electronic devices.

Artificial intelligence seems to be an overriding theme. Products using generative AI are everywhere, offering enhanced user experiences, increased productivity and tools to achieve better health.

In a keynote address Monday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the development of a new mini personal computer with massive amounts of computing power in a small package – small enough to fit in a bag. 

Huang said the new device is called "Project Digits" and will aid the work of developers, researchers, students and data scientists who work with AI.

Other trends

Other trends at CES 2025 include:

  • Digital Health: CES will showcase tech innovation across the entire spectrum of health, increasing longevity, lowering costs, and improving health equity and patient empowerment.  

    • Exhibitor Examples: AARP, EssilorLuxottica, Nuvilab, OnMed, Resmed, Variowell, Withings  

  • Energy Transition: Emerging technologies both drive and address the challenges of the energy transition. A new conference track on the energy transition will dive into shaping a sustainable future while overcoming technical and scalability barriers.

    • Exhibitor Examples: Eaton, Eneos, Hitachi, Qnovo, SK, WePower Technologies

  • Mobility: CES brings together the entire ecosystem of mobility—from passenger and autonomous cars to construction, agriculture, marine tech, and advanced air travel. The new stage in West Hall will showcase programming that envisions the future of mobility and explores how we can create a more sustainable and connected world.

    • Exhibitor Examples: BMW, Brunswick, Caterpillar, Honda, John Deere, Oshkosh, Scout Motors

  • Quantum: Expect hardware, software, and AI using quantum mechanics to improve technologies and create new applications with enhanced security, sensing, and computing that will drive innovation forward. A new half-day of conference programming in partnership with Quantum World Congress will highlight these advancements.

    • Exhibitor Examples: Cellid, Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), Integrated Quantum Photonic

  • Sustainability: Exhibitors will show technologies aimed at reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency, as well as innovations in sustainable and carbon-neutral materials.

    • Exhibitor Examples: D-Carbonize, Exeger, Jackery, Panasonic

