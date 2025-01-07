The latest consumer technology is on display in Las Vegas

The annual Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2025, is underway in Las Vegas with developers and manufacturers showing off the latest in TV sets, computers and other electronic devices.

Artificial intelligence seems to be an overriding theme. Products using generative AI are everywhere, offering enhanced user experiences, increased productivity and tools to achieve better health.

In a keynote address Monday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the development of a new mini personal computer with massive amounts of computing power in a small package – small enough to fit in a bag.

Huang said the new device is called "Project Digits" and will aid the work of developers, researchers, students and data scientists who work with AI.

Other trends

Other trends at CES 2025 include: