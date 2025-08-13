Erin expected to become a hurricane by the weekend; here's how to prepare

She's just a tropical storm now but Erin is growing up fast and is expected to be a full-fledged hurricane by Friday or Saturday. While she may miss the East Coast of the United States, the storm is likely to cause trouble just north of the Caribbean islands, where it could bring rain, gusty winds and high surf.

Erin's longer-term future through next week is still somewhat uncertain, but it is likely to reach Category 3 strength, so interests across the Caribbean, the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda should continue to monitor the forecast, the National Hurricane Center advises.

The system will begin to turn more to the north this weekend into early next between a developing break in high pressure. Where that turn occurs between the area of high pressure over the eastern U.S. and another one east of Bermuda is still uncertain and will determine what, if any, land areas might see impacts next week, according to The Weather Channel.

The probability of a landfall from Erin along the U.S. East Coast is low at this time but Erin will generate high surf and dangerous rip currents along the U.S. East Coast next week, no matter where it tracks. Swimmers and boaters should take precautions.

Be prepared

Homeowners can prepare for a hurricane or tropical storm by focusing on three key areas — protecting people, securing property, and planning for recovery. Here’s a thorough breakdown:

1. Protect Yourself and Your Family

Stay informed – Monitor trusted sources like the National Hurricane Center, NOAA Weather Radio, or local emergency alerts for updates on the storm’s path and severity.

Know evacuation routes – Identify official evacuation zones in your area and the safest, quickest route out. Practice the route in advance if possible.

Pack a “go bag” – Include essentials such as: Non-perishable food and water (at least 3 days’ supply per person) Medications and prescriptions Important documents (IDs, insurance policies, deeds) in a waterproof container Flashlights, batteries, and a portable phone charger First-aid kit and hygiene items

Plan for pets – Have carriers, leashes, food, and water ready, and identify pet-friendly shelters or boarding facilities.

2. Secure Your Home and Property

Inspect and repair – Fix loose roof shingles, siding, gutters, and downspouts. Seal gaps around windows and doors.

Install storm protection – Put up hurricane shutters or plywood over windows; brace garage doors.

Clear your yard – Bring in or secure outdoor furniture, grills, garden tools, and toys to prevent them from becoming projectiles.

Reinforce vulnerable areas – If in a flood-prone zone, use sandbags or temporary flood barriers around doors and low openings.

Check backup power – Test generators and ensure you have enough fuel stored safely.

3. Prepare Financially and for Recovery

Review insurance coverage – Check your homeowners, flood, and windstorm policies. Many standard homeowners policies don’t cover flooding, so you may need separate coverage.

Document your belongings – Take photos or videos of your home and possessions for insurance claims.

Have cash on hand – ATMs and card systems may be down after the storm.

Back up important data – Store digital copies of key records in the cloud or on an external drive kept in a safe place.

Extra Tip: After the Storm

Even after the hurricane passes, dangers remain — downed power lines, flooded roads, and unstable structures. Wait for official “all clear” notices before returning, and use caution when assessing damage.

Here’s a 48-Hour Hurricane Preparation Checklist that organizes tasks based on how close the storm is to landfall. It’s designed so you can act quickly and avoid last-minute stress.

Two-Day Checklist - Get Ready

Storms are unpredictable but chances are you'll have at least one or two days' notice if Erin or a future storm turns in your direction, so here's a two-day checklist to be sure you don't miss any steps.

48 Hours Before Landfall

Stay Informed

Monitor official updates from the National Hurricane Center or local emergency management.

Confirm your evacuation zone and identify your route; share your plan with family.

Home Preparations

Inspect and repair loose roof shingles, siding, or gutters.

Bring in lightweight outdoor items (furniture, toys, garden tools).

Trim dead or loose branches from trees and shrubs.

Test your generator and ensure you have safe fuel storage.

Supplies

Stock at least 3 days of food and water (1 gallon per person per day).

Check batteries, flashlights, lanterns, and portable chargers.

Purchase ice or freeze water in containers to keep perishables cold if the power goes out.

Important Documents

Place insurance policies, IDs, titles, and financial papers in a waterproof container.

Photograph or video-record your home and possessions for insurance claims.

24 Hours Before Landfall – Lock It Down

Home Protection

Install hurricane shutters or nail plywood over windows.

Secure garage doors and reinforce weak entry points.

Place sandbags or water barriers in flood-prone spots.

Move valuables and electronics to higher shelves or upstairs.

Evacuation Prep

Fully fuel your car and have a spare can if possible.

Pack a “go bag” with: Medications and first-aid kit Food, water, snacks Clothing and sturdy shoes Pet supplies (food, leash, carrier) Phone, charger, and important documents



Communication

Charge all devices.

Share your location and plan with a friend or relative outside the storm zone.

12 Hours or Less – Final Steps

For Those Staying

Set your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest settings.

Fill bathtubs and containers with water for flushing and cleaning.

Turn off propane tanks and unplug electronics to protect from surges.

Stay indoors and away from windows.

For Those Evacuating