Wireless Christmas tree light controllers recalled because they can overheat

Mr. Christmas has issued a recall for 44,600 wireless decorative Christmas tree light controllers because they can pose a fire hazard. The company says the wireless receiver that plugs into an outlet can overheat.

The firm has received 10 reports of overheating, including one report of a fire. No injuries have been reported. The controllers were sold at Walmart, Target and Cracker Barrel stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, Target.com and CrackerBarrel.com from July 2024 through November 2024 for between $25 and $40.

This recall involves a decorative tree light controller that operates wirelessly to turn on holiday lights on a tree. The decorative controller contains two parts: a lever or a switch that can be pulled to turn the holiday lights on or off, and a separate, white receiver that plugs into an outlet and into which the tree's holiday lights are plugged.

The controller sold at Walmart and Cracker Barrel is shaped like a green, red and white peppermint candy with a candy cane on/off lever, and displays the words "Christmas Light Controller."

The controller sold at Target is sold under the Wondersho™ brand and is shaped like a square on/off switch box with green, red and white balls, and displays the words "Tree Lighting Switch". The white wireless receptacle that is plugged into an outlet contains the words "Mr. Christmas" and one of these three model numbers printed on the white receptacle: 39611, 39612 or 39630.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using this product and return it to their place of purchase to receive a full refund.

Consumers may contact Mr. Christmas at 800-489-6328 any day of the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, email at recall@mrchristmas.com or online at www.mrchristmas.com/recall or www.mrchristmas.com and click on the “Recall” hyperlink on the bottom of the webpage for more information.