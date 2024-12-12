LED lights recalled because of a potential fire hazard

NetZero USA is recalling 16,000 High Bay LED light fixtures because they can pose a fire hazard. The plastic pins securing the LED light fixture can degrade, allowing the electrically charged LED board to come loose and contact items nearby that can catch fire.

The firm has received seven reports of loose LED boards burning. No injuries have been reported. The lights were sold at NetZero USA, Citory Solutions, and Red Sail Developments, and through other commercial distributors from August 2018 through October 2024 for between $100 and $415.

This recall involves High-bay LED light fixtures that were sold in white, and are typically used in commercial settings, such as warehouses and facilities with high ceilings. The fixtures include Linear High Bay fixtures with 110, 160, 220 and 320 watts.

The following model numbers are included in this recall: NZ 9110.3, NZ 9110.4, NZ-9110.5, NZ 9160.3, 9160.4, NZ 9220.3, NZ 9220.4, NZ 9220.5, NZ 9321.3, NZ9321.3, NZ 9321.4, NZ 9321.5. The model name and number can be found on a label on the back of the recalled fixtures.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the High Bay LED light fixture that shows any sign of a loose LED board or discoloration of the lens and turn the circuit off. Customers can contact NetZero USA to schedule a free inspection and on-site repair to replace the plastic pins or replace the LED board. NetZero is contacting all known purchasers.

Consumers can contact NetZero USA toll-free at 888-326-2220 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Monday through Friday, email at recall@netzero-usa.com, or online at https://netzero-usa.com/recall or at http://www.netzero-usa.com and click on “Recalls” in the middle of the page for more information.