Purina aiding four legged victims of Hurricane Helene

News reports have shown the widespread human suffering caused by Hurricane Helene. There have been fewer reports about the plight of dogs and cats, who are on their own or in homes isolated by floods and mudslides.

While charity groups are bringing in food for storm victims, Purina is providing $25,000 in pet food and cat litter to support the people who are trying to care for their pets as well as themselves.

Purina is making a $25,000 grant to Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, to support its rescue and relief efforts. Purina's donation will help fund emergency relief efforts, including food, medical supplies and hygiene kits for individuals displaced by the storm, as well as help transport shelter pets to safety.

"Our hearts go out to the families and pets affected by Hurricane Helene and the devastating flooding across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Virginia," said Kim Beardslee, director of Community Affairs at Purina.

"Purina has a long history of supporting communities in the wake of natural disasters, and we're proud to support Greater Good Charities' life-saving work during this time of great need."

According to Purina, Greater Good Charities has multiple teams on the ground providing aid throughout the Southeast U.S. in the aftermath of the hurricane and resulting flooding. The nonprofit is distributing food, water and survival supplies to families and nonprofit partners, pet food and veterinary supplies to nonprofits caring for pets, and conducting life-saving transport to shelter pets.

Plan for future disasters

In spite of a relatively quiet hurricane season until now, there are still weeks of potential bad weather left. If local officials ask you to evacuate, that means your pet should evacuate too. If you leave your pets behind, they may end up lost, injured or worse.

Pet owners should also have a plan before disaster strikes. If you have a plan in place for you and your pets, you will likely encounter less difficulty, stress and worry when you need to make a decision during an emergency. Having an emergency kit for your dog or cat is an important step.

Just like your family’s emergency supply kit, think first about the basics for survival, such as food and water. Have two kits, one larger kit if you are sheltering in place and one lightweight version for if you need to evacuate.

Review your kits regularly to ensure that their contents, especially foods and medicines, are fresh.