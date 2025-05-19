As tornado season intensifies, officials urge preparedness

- Storm shelters, safety kits, and early alerts can make the difference between life and death

- Knowing where to go and what to do during a tornado is crucial, especially in high-risk regions

- Authorities recommend practicing drills and reviewing plans with family members ahead of severe weather

With tornado season ramping up across the Plains and the Southeast, emergency officials are urging residents in storm-prone regions to take proactive steps to stay safe as the threat of violent weather looms.

More than 1,000 tornadoes touch down in the United States each year, according to the National Weather Service. While many are weak, some develop into devastating EF4 and EF5 twisters that can flatten entire neighborhoods within minutes.

“Tornadoes can form quickly, and they leave little time to react,” said an emergency management coordinator for Oklahoma County. “Having a plan in place is not just smart—it can be lifesaving.”

Where to go—and when

Emergency experts stress the importance of identifying a safe shelter, ideally a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Mobile homes, cars, and open spaces are not safe during a tornado.

“When a tornado warning is issued in your area, you should be moving to your safe spot immediately,” officials say. “Don’t wait to see the funnel cloud.”

Tornado watches mean conditions are favorable for tornadoes. Warnings mean a tornado has been spotted or indicated by radar.

What you’ll need

Preparedness officials recommend assembling an emergency kit with the following essentials:

Flashlight and batteries

First aid supplies

Bottled water and non-perishable food

Phone charger or battery pack

Important documents

Helmet (especially for children)

Whistle to signal for help if trapped

“If a tornado hits, first responders may not be able to get to you right away,” said an American Red Cross spokesperson. “You want to be ready to care for yourself and your family for at least 72 hours.”

After the storm

Once the tornado has passed, safety remains a top concern. Officials warn residents to:

Avoid downed power lines and flooded roads

Report gas leaks immediately

Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

Document any property damage for insurance purposes

As weather patterns shift and severe storms become more frequent, authorities say one thing is certain: Preparedness saves lives.

For local shelter locations, weather alerts, and printable emergency plans, visit ready.gov/tornadoes.

Insurance coverage

Unlike floods, hurricanes and earthquakes, homeowners insurance policies generally cover tornado damage, especially if the policy includes wind damage coverage, which is typically standard. Standard policies also cover damage to your home's structure, detached structures like garages, and personal belongings. However, it's important to understand the specific details of your policy, including deductibles and exclusions, to ensure you have adequate coverage.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.