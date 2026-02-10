Closing vents to ‘save heat’ can actually raise your energy bill

When you close vents, pressure builds in the ducts, forcing your furnace to work harder and run longer.

That extra back pressure increases wear and tear on components, which can reduce efficiency and lead to expensive breakdowns over time.

Closed-off rooms can mess with airflow balance, causing the system to cycle more often just to keep the main living areas comfortable.

My wife and I are recent empty nesters, and when I got our heating bill in the mail, I started wondering if I could lower it by closing the vents in our kids’ old bedrooms and shutting the doors.

I mean it sounds smart, right? Shut the vents in rooms you don’t use so your house stays warmer where you actually live.

So when I stumbled upon an article from The Spruce, where they interviewed a couple HVAC pros on this exact issue, I was intrigued.

Turns out this common winter trick can backfire and end up costing you more money and put extra strain on your system.

Why closing vents doesn’t work in most homes

Modern HVAC systems are designed to push a set amount of air through your home’s ductwork.

But the problem, according to the pros, is that when you start closing vents, the air has nowhere to go, which creates back pressure inside the system.

That pressure can:

Make your furnace work harder.

Increase wear and tear on components.

Lead to airflow imbalances that reduce overall efficiency.

So instead of saving energy, your system may end up running longer and be less efficient.

This ends up driving your heating costs up, not down.

The one exception: zoned systems

If your home has a true zoning system (separate thermostats and motorized dampers inside the ducts), then airflow is designed to be adjusted room by room.

But simply closing floor or wall vents by hand is not the same thing, and it doesn’t give you the same energy-saving benefit.

If you’re not sure whether your home has a zoned system, it's smart to assume it doesn’t until you verify.

Smarter ways to lower heating bills

The HVAC pros also gave some great tips for those with the goal of a warmer home with a smaller bill. Tips that won’t risk doing damage to your system.