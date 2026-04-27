Americans are throwing away hundreds a year in food—here’s how to stop it

Americans waste about $728 a year on food, often throwing away everyday items like bread, milk, and produce.

Most people misunderstand date labels — “best by” usually refers to quality, not safety, leading to unnecessary waste.

Simple habits like meal planning, checking your fridge, and freezing food can quickly cut waste and save hundreds.

With Stop Food Waste Day right around the corner on April 29th, it’s a good time to take a closer look at one of the most overlooked ways Americans are losing money.

It’s not subscriptions. It’s not those impulse buys. It’s food they’re throwing away.

According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average American wastes about $728 worth of edible food every year. For a typical household, that number can easily climb into the thousands.

And much of it comes down to a simple misunderstanding.

The biggest mistake shoppers are making

Most people believe food date labels tell them when something is no longer safe to eat.

But it turns out labels like “best by” or “best if used by” are more about quality and freshness, not safety. The only major exception is infant formula.

Still, a recent survey found that 73% of Americans think these dates mean food should be thrown out, and that number jumps to 88% among Gen Z.

This translates into perfectly good food getting tossed in huge numbers.

Where the money is going

The average household wastes hundreds to thousands of dollars annually.

Large states like California may be throwing away tens of billions of dollars in food each year. Even smaller cities lose millions in edible food.

And it’s not just obscure items getting tossed. The most commonly wasted foods are everyday staples like:

Bread

Lettuce

Milk

Chicken

Why it’s getting worse

Younger shoppers, in particular, are throwing away the most food, with some estimates showing they discard up to 30% of what they buy.

The reason is a mix of these:

Confusion over food labels

Overbuying (especially in bulk)

Poor meal planning

Busy schedules leading to unused leftovers

In other words, people are buying more than they can realistically use.

How to actually save money (starting this week)

In addition to conducting the survey, NetCredit gave some smart tips that can easily save a family hundreds of dollars per year.