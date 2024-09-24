Write a review
Rent prices in 20 cities changed this much in July 2024

Rents went up in 18 major metro areas and fell in only two in July. High-end properties are accounting for much of the gains in rent prices. (c) ConsumerAffairs

Renters may want to consider moving to Philadelphia or Detroit to save money

Rents have been keeping fairly steady in 2024, but some cities saw bigger upticks this summer.

Prices for single-family rentals in July 2024 went up in 18 major metro areas and fell in only two compared to a year ago, according to property-data provider CoreLogic.

Overall, there was a 2.8% increase in rent prices in July 2024 versus a year ago, CoreLogic said.

Rental prices for low-end properties were flat, falling by only 0.2% year-over-year, while higher-end properties had rents increase by 2.9%, an uptick from 1.8% in July 2023.

“On the surface, single-family rent growth in July could be characterized as ‘average,” said Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic. “However, a deeper look reveals that rent changes slowed at the lowest end of the market."

"While this drop might be due to a strong year-ago comparison, it is most likely a welcome relief to renters looking for rentals in the lower-priced end of the market," she added.

Eight of the 20 metro markets that CoreLogic tracks posted gains of 4% or higher: Washington (6.3%), Chicago (5.6%), Seattle (5.4%) and Boston (5.2%).

The two areas where rents declined, but not by much, were Austin (-1.1%) and Phoenix (-0.8%).

Seven of the 20 metro areas had median rates exceeding $3,000 a month in June 2024, including San Diego ($4,034), Honolulu ($3,793) and Los Angeles ($3,767).

Some of the cheapest places for single-family rents were Philadelphia ($1,672), Detroit ($1,755), Houston ($1,941) and Charlotte ($2,012).

