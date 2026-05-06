The new American dream? Why so many renters are losing faith in traditional homeownership

Nearly six in 10 renters say they don’t believe they’ll ever own a home, as rising costs continue to outpace incomes.

High home prices, inflation, and upfront expenses like down payments are the biggest barriers keeping traditional homeownership out of reach.

As a result, many renters are redefining the American Dream—turning to alternative housing options like container or metal homes as a more attainable path to ownership.

For generations, owning a home has been a cornerstone of the American Dream. But for many renters today, that goal is starting to feel more like a long shot than a life plan.

With home prices surging, everyday expenses climbing, and incomes struggling to keep up, the path to homeownership has become increasingly out of reach.

In fact, new survey data from Alan’s Factory Outlet shows that nearly six in 10 renters don’t believe they’ll ever own a home.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Alan Bernau Jr., Owner of Alan’s Factory Outlet who broke down some of the alternative ways to make owning any kind of home a reality.

Is homeownership unattainable for renters?

The survey found that 56% of renters think that homeownership is unattainable for them at any point in their lifetimes. Bernau explained that several factors contribute to this:

High home prices

Inflation

Incomes are growing slowly

Down payments are a hurdle

Taxes

Insurance

Maintenance expenses

Alternative housing options

Over 80% of renters surveyed said they couldn’t afford to buy a traditional home. However, that doesn’t rule out homeownership for alternative options, like container homes or metal homes.

“The change is mainly due to the evolution of the concept of homeownership and success in general,” Bernau said. “For example, 62% of those surveyed still consider themselves successful if they manage to purchase any type of home, even if it does not fall into the traditional definition.

“The rise of interest in alternative options is caused by this, with nearly half of renters saying they'd rather invest in a metal or container house rather than rent.”

Align expectations with reality

While finances are just one piece of the puzzle, Bernau urges potential alternative homebuyers to be aware of other factors that come into play.

“Many renters are aiming for lower price points, with a large share targeting under $100,000 total spend,” he said. “The problem that might arise is related to some restrictions in terms of zoning or legislation that might prevent placing such structures on a land plot.

“Those interested need to remember to factor in all components, like land, setup, compliance, etc., rather than just the cost of the structure itself.”

Continuous momentum

Bernau predicts that there is a high probability that this alternative housing trend will continue for a long time.

“Sixty-nine percent of renters claim to have stopped believing in the traditional idea of the American Dream,” he said. “However, this attitude cannot be viewed negatively as they're simply just adjusting expectations. This is what will promote continuous momentum for alternative housing.”