Ariana Grande fans cry foul after tickets vanish for ‘eternal sunshine tour’

Fans flooded social media with complaints after presale queues stretched into the millions.

Many who made it through found all tickets marked “sold out” almost instantly.

Industry insiders blame possible ticket “holdbacks,” a tactic that frustrates consumers but props up prices.

Fans say ticket hunt was impossible

Ariana Grande fans are venting their frustration after tickets for her 2026 “Eternal Sunshine Tour” proved nearly impossible to secure. Since presales began September 9, social platforms have been filled with complaints about long queues — in some cases more than a million people deep.

Even those who managed to get through the hours-long wait often found every option labeled “sold out.” When general sales opened the next day, tickets in many cities vanished within minutes, prompting Ticketmaster to warn fans that only “very limited” seats remained.

Questions swirl over ticket availability

The rapid sellouts have led to accusations that promoters and ticketing platforms restricted public access. At least one industry source claimed that in some markets only about 1,000 tickets were released to the general sale, with the rest held back for presales or later release.

Such “holdbacks” are a common but controversial tactic: tickets are set aside and released in small waves, sustaining demand and keeping prices elevated by maintaining the illusion of scarcity. Fans also criticized Grande for booking arenas rather than stadiums, saying her fan base could easily have filled larger venues after a seven-year touring hiatus.

Ticketmaster faces wider backlash

Grande’s fans are only the latest to complain about Ticketmaster’s systems. In recent years, fans of Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Sleep Token and Green Day have all endured long online queues, error messages and abrupt price spikes that left many empty-handed.

Critics say the platform’s dominance allows it to operate without meaningful accountability, even as fan frustration mounts with each high-profile tour launch.

Grande’s return to the road

The “Eternal Sunshine Tour” will open June 6, 2026, at Oakland Arena in California and wind through the U.S. and Canada before closing with five nights at London’s O2 Arena in August. Multiple cities, including Austin, Sunrise, Atlanta and Montreal, will host repeat shows.

Grande last toured in 2019 with the “Sweetener World Tour,” which sold out arenas worldwide. Her comeback follows the release of Eternal Sunshine, the 2024 album that debuted atop the Billboard 200 and cemented her as one of pop’s most enduring stars.

