Write a review
  2. News
  3. Consumer Products and Reviews

Ariana Grande fans cry foul after tickets vanish for ‘eternal sunshine tour’

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Ariana Grande fans express frustration over ticket availability for her 2026 tour, citing long queues and sudden sellouts.

Fans and some critics suspect 'holdbacks,' a tactic that can keep prices high

  • Fans flooded social media with complaints after presale queues stretched into the millions.

  • Many who made it through found all tickets marked “sold out” almost instantly.

  • Industry insiders blame possible ticket “holdbacks,” a tactic that frustrates consumers but props up prices.

Fans say ticket hunt was impossible

Ariana Grande fans are venting their frustration after tickets for her 2026 “Eternal Sunshine Tour” proved nearly impossible to secure. Since presales began September 9, social platforms have been filled with complaints about long queues — in some cases more than a million people deep.

Even those who managed to get through the hours-long wait often found every option labeled “sold out.” When general sales opened the next day, tickets in many cities vanished within minutes, prompting Ticketmaster to warn fans that only “very limited” seats remained.

https://www.ticketnews.com/2025/09/ariana-grande-fans-ticketmaster-eternal-sunshine-tour/Questions swirl over ticket availability

The rapid sellouts have led to accusations that promoters and ticketing platforms restricted public access. At least one industry source claimed that in some markets only about 1,000 tickets were released to the general sale, with the rest held back for presales or later release.

Such “holdbacks” are a common but controversial tactic: tickets are set aside and released in small waves, sustaining demand and keeping prices elevated by maintaining the illusion of scarcity. Fans also criticized Grande for booking arenas rather than stadiums, saying her fan base could easily have filled larger venues after a seven-year touring hiatus.

Ticketmaster faces wider backlash

Grande’s fans are only the latest to complain about Ticketmaster’s systems. In recent years, fans of Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Sleep Token and Green Day have all endured long online queues, error messages and abrupt price spikes that left many empty-handed.

Critics say the platform’s dominance allows it to operate without meaningful accountability, even as fan frustration mounts with each high-profile tour launch.

Grande’s return to the road

The “Eternal Sunshine Tour” will open June 6, 2026, at Oakland Arena in California and wind through the U.S. and Canada before closing with five nights at London’s O2 Arena in August. Multiple cities, including Austin, Sunrise, Atlanta and Montreal, will host repeat shows.

Grande last toured in 2019 with the “Sweetener World Tour,” which sold out arenas worldwide. Her comeback follows the release of Eternal Sunshine, the 2024 album that debuted atop the Billboard 200 and cemented her as one of pop’s most enduring stars.

2026 tour dates

DateCityVenue
June 6Oakland, CAOakland Arena
June 9Los Angeles, CAKia Forum
June 12Phoenix, AZFootprint Center
June 15Austin, TXMoody Center
June 16Austin, TXMoody Center
June 20Sunrise, FLAmerant Bank Arena
June 21Sunrise, FLAmerant Bank Arena
June 25Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
June 26Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
July 1Chicago, ILUnited Center
July 5Montreal, QCBell Centre
July 6Montreal, QCBell Centre
July 10Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
July 15New York, NYMadison Square Garden
July 20Boston, MATD Garden
July 25Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Center
July 30Washington, D.C.Capital One Arena
Aug. 5Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Aug. 10Denver, COBall Arena
Aug. 15Seattle, WAClimate Pledge Arena
Aug. 20–24London, UKThe O2 (five-night stand)

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.