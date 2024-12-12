Battery chargers recalled because they can catch fire

HTRC has issued a recall for 34,600 C240 battery chargers because they can overheat and cause fires. HTRC has received 32 reports of fire and other thermal incidents including five reports of significant property damage and one report of injury.

The chargers were sold at AliExpress.com, Amazon.com, Banggood.com, eBay.com, HTRC-Direct.com and RCGoing.com from December 2017 through June 2024 for between $65 and $290.

This recall involves HTRC C240 battery chargers sold for charging lithium-ion batteries. The defective chargers are black with two blue screens, numbered 1 and 2, and the model identifier “C240 DUO” printed between the screens. The brand name “HTRC” is printed at the bottom left corner.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact HTRC for instructions on how to return the chargers for a full refund.

Consumers can contact HTRC collect at 951-215-8389 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, email servicesupport@ht-rc.com, or visit www.ht-rc.com/recalls.asp or www.ht-rc.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.