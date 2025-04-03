Artificial intelligence can help keep your house clean

Artificial intelligence is showing up in just about everything these days, including vacuum cleaners. Samsung has introduced what it calls “the most powerful cordless stick vacuum cleaner in the world,” the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra. In the rollout announcement, the company said the Jet Ultra combines “cutting-edge artificial intelligence with unprecedented suction power.”

So, how exactly does AI help clean the house? Samsung said the new model features AI Cleaning Mode 2.0, which uses Samsung’s AI Optimum Tech to assess six different types of cleaning environments.

The vacuum evaluates brush load and air pressure to automatically adjust suction power and brush speed. When equipped with the Active Dual Brush, the company said it can even distinguish between regular and long-pile carpets.

Cordless cleaning power

At the heart of the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is Samsung’s HexaJet Motor, which is said to be capable of generating up to 400 watts of suction power. By using a hexagon-shaped stator and incorporating aerodynamic improvements like a second-stage diffuser and slimmed-down impeller, Samsung claims the vacuum delivers superior airflow and motor efficiency.

Samsung has also addressed concerns ab out battery life. The company said the new product delivers up to 100 minutes of runtime in “Min” mode on a single charge, potentially allowing for whole-home cleaning without a recharge break.

“Samsung has proven its next level innovation in the cordless stick vacuum cleaner segment,” Jeong Seung Moon, head of R&D for the company’s Digital Appliances Business, said in a press release. “We’re confident that this new model will be a true game changer in the global market.”

