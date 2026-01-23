Winter weather wreckage: The most common home insurance claims — and how to avoid them

Winter storms can cause costly home damage, with frozen pipes, roof issues, fires, and personal injury liability among the most common insurance claims.

Many winter losses are preventable, and taking proactive steps — like insulating pipes, sealing drafts, and maintaining your roof — can reduce damage and help protect your coverage.

What you do before and after a storm matters, since neglect or lack of documentation can lead to denied claims, while photos, receipts, and quick action can smooth the claims process.

When winter storms roll in, they don’t just bring snow days and icy roads — they can also bring expensive surprises for homeowners.

With large winter systems planned to impact much of the U.S., understanding the most common winter home insurance claims is more important than ever. Some losses are unavoidable, but many are preventable with a little preparation and know-how.

To help homeowners stay ahead of costly repairs, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Beth Swanson, a licensed insurance agent and insurance analyst at TheZebra.com. She broke down the winter-related claims insurers see most often, explains where coverage usually applies, and shares practical tips homeowners can use to reduce damage — and avoid filing a claim in the first place.

Being proactive

If you’re at home waiting for the storm to hit, there are ways to be proactive ahead of any snow or ice.

Swanson shared some of her best tips to properly prepare ahead of the storm:

Run warm and cold water on a slow drip and keep your home at a consistent temperature of at least 55º to 65º Fahrenheit to prevent frozen/burst pipes.

Open under-sink cabinets to help circulate warm air, especially for sinks on exterior walls.

If you plan to use a fireplace, have a chimney sweep or another expert check it for damage or debris to avoid smoke backup and other potential dangers.

Prevent warm air leaks. Ensure windows and doors are sealed to keep warm air in and reduce ice buildup that results in quick thaw cycles on roofs.

To pull cool air upward, rotate ceiling fans so they run clockwise in winter – and keep them on the lowest setting.

When a storm hits, ensure three feet of distance between flammable objects and heat sources to reduce the chance of a house fire

Disconnect outdoor garden hoses and insulate exposed pipes.

Routinely check your roof and consider installing hail-resistant asphalt shingles.

To prevent ice buildup and property damage, clean out your gutters and trim your tree branches.

Remember to also protect yourself from personal injury cases by keeping walkways clear of ice and snow (shovel your sidewalk).

The most common insurance claims after a storm

Swanson said that the top five most common insurance claims following a storm are: frozen pipes, snow and ice damage, house fires, wind and hail damage, and personal injury liability.

However, if you neglect certain tasks around your home, you may be more susceptible to damages – that aren’t covered by your insurance.

“Damage that occurs due to homeowner negligence or failure of the homeowner to properly maintain or protect their property is never covered under your home insurance,” Swanson said. “Claims may be denied if you weren’t living at the property when the damage occurred, or if you didn’t exercise reasonable care to prevent the damage in the first place.

“So, skipping tasks like insulating pipes, cleaning gutters, keeping the heat on in the home, or weatherproofing might not only increase risk, it can affect your coverage.”

Document the damage

If you find yourself with some house damage after the storm, Swanson encourages homeowners to do their due diligence and document everything.

“It’s important for homeowners to take photos of the damage immediately to provide a timestamp in order to accurately report damage in a claim,” she said. “Most insurers have apps or websites to submit a claim any time of day, so you don’t need to wait until Monday if something happens over the weekend.

“If it’s safe to do so, it’s a good idea to attempt a temporary repair, as this can help prevent further damage from occurring. If doing so, make sure to keep receipts from supplies or services purchased to submit with the claim.”

Another key piece of advice from Swanson: check your house throughout the storm – don’t wait for something to happen.