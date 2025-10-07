What is a ‘lemon home’ and are you living in one?

• Erie, Pa., ranks as the riskiest metro for “lemon homes,” with 83% of properties facing window problems and 77% showing foundation issues

• Cleveland–Elyria, Ohio and Binghamton, N.Y., follow closely behind, both reporting widespread structural and water damage

• Harsh winters and aging homes make the Rust Belt a hotspot for hidden housing defects

You’re probably familiar with the concept of a “lemon” vehicle – a car or truck that has one defect after another.

A new analysis from MovingPlace, using proprietary data from PGM, identifies the U.S. metros where buyers are most likely to end up with a “lemon home” — a property plagued with hidden defects such as foundation cracks, water intrusion, and plumbing failures.

The study examined home condition data for 90% of U.S. homes across 200 metro areas, creating a Lemon Home Score to rank which regions pose the highest risk for new homeowners.

Erie, Pa., earned the highest Lemon Home Score in the nation at 87 out of 100, making it the riskiest place to buy a home. The analysis found 83% of homes have window issues, 77% show foundation problems, and 84% have water intrusion. Over half of homes also need roof repairs.

Contractors point to the city’s harsh winters and older housing stock as key factors. Repeated freeze-thaw cycles can cause structural damage, while moisture buildup leads to long-term problems like mold and rot.

Cleveland–Elyria, Ohio, isn’t far behind

With a score of 83, Cleveland–Elyria ranks second. The metro area has the highest rate of foundation problems in the country — affecting 83% of homes — along with widespread plumbing (79%) and window issues (88%). The city’s older neighborhoods and exposure to heavy winter storms make it especially vulnerable to hidden home defects.

Binghamton, N.Y., takes third. In Binghamton, the combination of plumbing failures (85%) and roof issues (59%) gives the metro an overall score of 82. The area experiences some of the country’s highest rates of roof problems, driven by snow accumulation and persistent moisture.

A Rust Belt pattern emerges

The data show a clear trend: the nation’s worst lemon homes are concentrated in the Rust Belt — spanning Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and upstate New York. These metros share a common mix of aging housing stock, cold winters, and moisture exposure, all of which increase the likelihood of structural damage over time.

Here are the top 10 metros most likely to contain lemon homes:

Plumbing and water damage

Across all metros, plumbing problems are the most common issue, followed by window failures and water intrusion. These problems are particularly difficult for buyers to spot before purchase — and can quickly lead to thousands of dollars in repairs.

“Older homes built during the industrial era are especially at risk,” MovingPlace researchers noted. “Many of these properties have outdated materials and insulation that simply weren’t designed for the kinds of weather patterns we see today.”

What homeowners should know

For buyers in high-risk metros, thorough inspections are essential. Experts recommend investing in comprehensive home assessments that check foundations, roofs, and moisture levels, not just visible cosmetic issues.

If you already own a home in one of these areas, early maintenance — such as sealing cracks, replacing old plumbing, and improving insulation — can help prevent more costly repairs later.