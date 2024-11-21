Dorel wall beds recalled because they pose impact and crush hazards

Dorel Home Furnishings is recalling 69,300 wall beds due to serious impact and crash hazards. The wall beds can detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards.

The firm has received 22 reports of the beds falling, resulting in 10 injuries including concussions, contusions, cuts and bruises.

This recall involves Dorel full- and queen-sized wall beds sold online under the names Pinnacle, Paramount, Impressions, Holly Hills, and Her Majesty Wall Beds and as part of the brand names Signature Sleep or Novogratz. The beds were sold in white, light oak, gray oak, black oak, espresso, walnut and natural shades. They were sold with or without cabinets and lighting attached to the bedframe.

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Overstock.com, Cymax.com, Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com, Lowes.com, Real-Rooms.com, Target.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, MathisBrothers.com, BaileysFurnitureOutlet.com, Rona.com, BigLots.com and NebraskaFurnitureMart.com from May 2021 through April 2024 for about $900.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall beds and contact Dorel for information on coordinating for reimbursable professional inspection and, if necessary, reinstallation, after submitting their professional quote to Dorel. All known purchasers are being contacted directly.

Consumers may contact Dorel Home Furnishings toll-free at 888-828-8620 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at wallbed@ameriwood.com, or online at www.ameriwoodhome.com/pages/recalls or www.ameriwoodhome.com and click on “Dorel Home Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.