Knights in shining armor, artisanal decor and brown sugar

Here at ConsumerAffairs, we don't think of ourselves as trendy — nerdy maybe but that's about it. However, now and then, just like everybody else, we like to kick back, come up for air and generally take a look around.

What, we asked some of our experts, are the trends — outside of consumer, political and marketing circles — that are catching everyone's attention? Some of the answers they came up with may surprise you, as they did us.

Take a look:

1. Neo‑medievalism craze

A surge of interest in medieval-inspired aesthetics — fashion like chainmail, “bardcore” music on TikTok, niche beverages such as mead — is topping consumer trend reports.

Dubbed “neo‑medievalism,” it reflects nostalgia and a countermove to hyper-tech culture, according to Business Insider.

Think cloaks and blacksmithing, all washed down with lashings of mead, the ancient honey-based alcoholic drink.

In a similar vein, Pinterest predicted last month that "castlecore" would be a big trend for 2025, particularly in home décor and fashion.

2. Craftsmanship as luxury currency

Luxury brands like Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and Zegna are spotlighting artisanal quality and heritage storytelling in marketing. This focus on genuine craft over celebrity endorsements reflects growing consumer desire for authenticity — or at least authentic-seeming experience.

"It’s an opportune moment for brands to up the ante on their storytelling about craftsmanship. Consumers are more discerning — and more fatigued — than they have been in a long time, jaded by what they view as unjustified price hikes and ambivalence, or even suspicion about luxury quality," said Louis Trotter of the Bottega Veneta agency, as quoted by voguebusiness.com.

"Couple that with social media-induced ad fatigue, made worse by an onslaught of algorithmically fed, AI-made content, and luxury has some convincing to do."

3. Brown-sugar flavor boom

The Food and Beverage Trends Report, published annually for several decades by California-based T. Hasegawa, a flavor development company that has used its chemists to support the food and beverage industry since 1903, has named brown sugar the 2025 Flavor of the Year, according to Food and Wine.

In the new report, T. Hasegawa describes brown sugar as versatile as it is nostalgic. And while it has been a culinary staple for centuries, its rich, complex flavor profile allows it to branch out in more novel ways.

So expect to see brown sugar — defined by its color, which comes from the presence of molasses to give it its distinct hue, flavor, and moisture — expand into more baked goods, sweet and savory sauces, and a multitude of specialty drinks.

What's driving all this?

These trends converge on a few core themes: