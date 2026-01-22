Natural gas prices surge, just as bitterly cold weather arrives

Natural gas prices jumped sharply this week, extending a volatile start to the year for U.S. energy markets.

Colder-than-expected winter weather and tightening supplies combined to push prices higher.

Traders also reacted to strong export demand and production uncertainty, amplifying the move.

Not only is a major winter storm making life miserable for millions of Americans, the cost of staying warm has also dramatically increased. Natural gas prices surged this week as a convergence of weather, supply, and global demand factors jolted an already sensitive market. The increased marked one of the strongest weekly moves in recent months, reversing the relatively subdued pricing that had dominated much of the early winter.

A primary driver was a broad cold snap that swept across large portions of the United States, boosting demand for heating fuel in residential and commercial buildings. Forecasts calling for sustained below-average temperatures increased expectations for heavier withdrawals from underground storage, prompting traders to reassess near-term supply levels.

At the same time, production growth showed signs of slowing. While U.S. output remains historically high, some producers have curtailed drilling activity in response to earlier low prices, reducing the cushion available during periods of peak demand. Even modest disruptions or slowdowns can have an outsized impact when weather-driven consumption spikes.

Global dynamics

Global dynamics also played a role. Strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports continued to pull U.S. gas into overseas markets, particularly as Europe and parts of Asia seek to rebuild inventories and hedge against geopolitical risks. Higher export volumes tighten domestic supply and link U.S. prices more closely to international demand swings.

Market analysts noted that speculative buying added momentum to the rally, with traders betting that cold weather would persist longer than initially expected. Volatility increased as short-term forecasts shifted, underscoring how quickly sentiment can change in the natural gas market.

Looking ahead, much will depend on weather patterns over the next several weeks. Analysts say a return to milder temperatures could ease pressure on prices, while prolonged cold or unexpected supply issues may keep them elevated. For consumers and businesses alike, the week’s surge was a reminder that natural gas remains one of the most weather-sensitive and unpredictable commodities in the energy sector.