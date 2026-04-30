Think before you flush: The costly mistakes clogging American homes

Many Americans are flushing the wrong things — and they know it. Half admit to sending clog-causing items down the toilet, leading to frequent (and avoidable) problems.

“Flushable” doesn’t mean safe for your plumbing. Wipes, hair, and paper products don’t break down like toilet paper and are a major cause of blockages.

Those small habits can get expensive fast. Nearly a third of households have needed a plumber for a clog, with the average visit costing around $265.

What you flush might not seem like a big deal at the moment — but it can come back to haunt your wallet.

Clogged toilets are one of the most common household headaches, and according to new data from SupplyHouse, many Americans are making the problem worse on purpose. Whether it’s tossing in “flushable” wipes, hair, or even food scraps, everyday habits are quietly putting plumbing systems under stress.

In fact, a surprising number of people admit they know better — and do it anyway. The result? More clogs, more plumber visits, and more unexpected expenses.

To understand what’s really going on behind the bathroom door (and why it’s costing so much), ConsumerAffairs spoke with Jay Yglesias, Product Support Team Lead at SupplyHouse, about the biggest misconceptions, the most common mistakes, and how consumers can avoid turning a quick flush into a costly fix.

Know what NOT to flush

Yglesias shared the top things that consumers want to avoid flushing at all costs. He said that the most common offenders are materials that don't dissolve in water.

Some things to avoid include:

"Flushable" wipes

Hair

Paper towels

Any kind of hygiene products

“Wipes are at the top spot, accounting for nearly 28% of all blockages, followed by hair with a similar percentage (27%),” he said. “What makes these items so dangerous is that they preserve their consistency in water and get tangled with the pipes' walls, causing a buildup. If combined with grease or other food waste, these elements will form a net, catching all items that pass through.”

What does ‘flushable’ mean?

Many wipes or hygiene products come with a “flushable” tag. However, according to Yglesias, you may not want to throw them down your pipes.

“The ‘flushable’ term can be extremely deceiving and is one of the most misleading labels in plumbing,” he said. “This type of labeling suggests that these products break down safely in home or municipal plumbing systems, which is not true.

“A bit more than a third of consumers acknowledge that such labeling is misleading, pointing to a disconnect here. Toilet paper is created with the purpose of breaking down quickly, while other items, such as wipes, are meant to remain intact, which explains why these items stick around to cause expensive problems down the road.”

Preventive care

SupplyHouse’s data found that the average plumber visit will run consumers about $265. To avoid breaking the bank, there are some preventative measures to take around the house.

Yglesias shared some of his best tips:

Only flush toilet paper – avoiding any other type of material

Avoid pouring grease down any drain

Install a drain strainer to catch things like hair

Deal with any smaller issues related to water flow (like a slow drain) immediately before they turn into serious problems

One of Yglesia' s biggest pieces of money-saving advice: keep up with routine maintenance.

“I's smart to be intentional about maintenance – this is what will save you,” he said. “To avoid long-term damage, do small things like check for slow leaks, insulate exposed pipes, and pay attention to water pressure. When you address these problems earlier rather than waiting for total failure, you'll be able to cut costs significantly.”