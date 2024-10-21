Social media drowns out official voices during disasters

When natural disasters happen, social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) can be useful for sharing information. However, rescue workers and government officials often struggle to get their messages heard amid all the noise.

Research from the Stevens Institute of Technology found that during four major hurricanes, important safety messages were overshadowed by less important posts—like people sharing pet stories or arguing about politics.

This makes it difficult for officials to communicate effectively with people who need help, according to Dr. Jose Ramirez-Marquez.

He compares it to being at a loud party where it’s hard to hear someone talking because everyone is arguing. Dr. Ramirez-Marquez and PhD student Yefang Liang studied tweets during hurricanes Harvey, Imelda, Laura, and Florence. They found that many popular topics during these events had nothing to do with safety.

Everybody worried about dogs

For example, during Hurricane Harvey, discussions about dogs affected by flooding were among the most talked-about topics, while only a few focused on public safety. This trend continued during other storms, where topics like animal stories or political debates took up most of the attention, leaving little room for critical safety information.

Dr. Ramirez-Marquez emphasized that if social media is filled with trivial chatter, it becomes harder for important messages to be noticed. His research suggests that officials could improve the chances of getting safety messages across by combining them with descriptive posts about the storms. It’s also vital for officials to stay focused and avoid getting sidetracked by political discussions.

Despite these strategies, reaching people through social media during disasters remains tough because many users prefer lighthearted content. To help, social media platforms could promote official safety messages to affected communities while allowing casual conversations elsewhere.

The study also highlights the vulnerabilities of social media. While harmless chatter is one issue, false information can also spread rapidly. Dr. Ramirez-Marquez pointed out recent cases of misinformation during disasters, showing that social networks need to address this problem.

To improve trust and reduce misinformation, social media platforms could help users identify reliable sources and filter out distractions. Dr. Ramirez-Marquez believes that social networks must take the lead in rebuilding trust online, as this is not something government officials can fix alone.