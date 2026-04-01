How to make money off your spring cleaning (yes, your clutter is basically cash)

Treat spring cleaning like a money sweep, not a purge, by identifying items with resale value and using eBay to quickly check what they’re actually worth before donating anything.

Sell smarter by choosing the right platform and pricing to move, not sit, bundling low-value items together and listing slightly below market to cash out faster.

Boost profits by timing sales, flipping high-demand items, and using store credit options like Plato’s Closet to get instant value with less hassle.

Spring cleaning usually feels like a chore. You pull everything out, make a mess, and end up with a few donation bags and a vague sense of accomplishment.

But here’s the missed opportunity: most households are sitting on hundreds (sometimes thousands) of dollars in unused stuff, and instead of treating spring cleaning like a purge, smart shoppers treat it like a short-term side hustle.

If you approach it the right way, you’re not just decluttering your home, you’re actually converting forgotten items into real cash, store credit, and even future savings.

Here’s how to do it the smart (and profitable) way.

Start with a 'money sweep,' not a cleaning session

Before you grab a trash bag and start throwing stuff in it, slow down.

The biggest mistake people make is decluttering too quickly and tossing or donating items that actually have resale value. Instead, you want to do what I call a money sweep, where your only goal is identifying items that can turn into cash.

Walk room by room and pull anything that fits into these categories:

Items you haven’t used in six to 12 months.

Duplicate items (kitchen gadgets, tools, decor).

Clothing with tags or barely worn.

Electronics collecting dust.

Kids’ items your family has outgrown.

Create three piles:

High value ($20+)

Low value ($5–$20)

Bundle or donate

The best way to determine something’s value, and what pile it goes in, is to use the eBay app. The app allows you to snap a picture of the item, then it shows you what the item has recently sold for. No typing required, and no more guessing what the item (or brand) actually is — the app does all the work for you.

Sell smarter, not harder (platform matters more than you think)

Not all resale platforms are created equal, and where you list something can impact how fast it sells and how much money you make.

Use this cheat sheet:

Facebook Marketplace → Best for furniture, baby gear, home goods (no fees, fast sales).

→ Best for furniture, baby gear, home goods (no fees, fast sales). eBay → Best for electronics, collectibles, tools (auction or buy-it-now pricing).

→ Best for electronics, collectibles, tools (auction or buy-it-now pricing). Poshmark → Best for name-brand clothing and shoes.

→ Best for name-brand clothing and shoes. OfferUp → Good backup for local sales.

If you want to earn max cash, and are not in a hurry to sell, list on platforms like eBay and wait. If you want fast money, price stuff slightly below market on Facebook Marketplace and you’ll move it quickly.

Price stuff to sell (not to sit)

Most people overprice their items because they’re thinking about what they paid for it back in the day, not what the market is willing to pay for it now.

Instead, try this:

Search for your item on the platform.

Filter by “sold listings” (especially on eBay).

Price your item 10–20% below similar listings if you want it gone fast.

If it doesn’t sell in 48–72 hours, then you can drop the price or send out offers to prospective buyers at a lower price.

Pro tip: The first 24 hours is when your listing gets the most visibility. If it’s priced wrong initially, you’re going to blow your best window to sell the item.

Bundle low-value items into high-value listings

This is one of the easiest ways to make more money with the least amount of effort.

Instead of selling five shirts for $5 each, consider bundling the five shirts for $25–$30. Especially if they’re all similar styles and the same size.

This works because buyers love convenience and bundles creates just that.

By doing this, you’ll find that items sell faster, you’ll reduce messaging and meetups, and it will increase your total payout.

Turn clutter into store credit (often faster than cash)

Sometimes the smartest move isn’t selling unwanted stuff for cash, but to get some store credit you’ll actually use down the road.

In particular, consider these places:

You’ll often get less money than selling yourself by using one of these stores, but the sell will be instant, and have zero hassles attached.

Pro tip: It’s very smart to take store credit instead of cash when possible. Many stores will offer you 20–30% more value in credit.

Time your listings like a retailer

Retailers don’t just sell things willy-nilly. They make sure to sell stuff at the right time to maximize profits and you should do the same.

List lawn equipment, camping gear, and patio items in early spring.

Sell winter gear at the tail end of winter (not in the summer).

List back-to-school items in late July/August.

By considering the timing of the sale, you can easily increase your price by 20% or more.

Use 'cleaning momentum' to find hidden money

Once you get started selling stuff, you’ll often find that the momentum will kick in.

That’s when you should go after the overlooked categories:

Old phones and tablets (check out Costco trade-in).

Gift cards you never used.

Tools sitting in the garage.

Small appliances in cabinets.

Pro tip: Old electronics are especially valuable. You’d be surprised that even broken ones can sell quickly for parts on eBay.

Flip your own stuff (yes, really)

Here’s where things can get really interesting.

As you declutter, you’ll start to recognize items that sell well.

Here’s a popular example:

You sell a coffee maker for $25.

You start to notice that similar ones sell consistently.

You find another one at a garage sale for $5.

You quickly resell it for $25.

Now you’re not just decluttering, you’re actually making money with a legit new side hustle.

Make your listings work harder

Keep in mind that a great listing basically sells your item for you. It also avoids you having to constantly answer questions about the details of the item.

Use this formula for success:

Have clear title with keywords (“Nike men’s running shoes size 10”).

Use bright, natural lighting for photos and take pictures of any defect.

Create a simple and honest description.

Include exact model number, measurements, materials, condition, and the brand.

Also, be sure to include the year of manufacturer if you know it.

Pro tip: If possible, take photos near a window with exterior lighting. Good lighting alone can increase your chances of selling by quite a bit.