The biggest appliance recalls of 2024

Poor due dilligence led to another year of dangerous appliance recalls.

There were more than 2.8 million appliances recalled in 2024, according to a ConsumerAffairs analysis of data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which counts appliances among the thousands of products it regulates.

The recalls followed people complaining about hundreds of close calls, including dozens of injuries and oven fires that burned down homes and killed pets.

Manufacturers who have to recall appliances didn't spend enough time and money to prepare for all the dangerous scenarios of what can go wrong, Michael Pecht, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Maryland, told ConsumerAffairs.

"It looks like a lot of these are issues where they were rushing to get a product out," he said.

The safety and reliability of appliances has also declined from decades go in an effort to cut costs, Pecht said.

"We are definitely getting much worse," he said. "Every penny counts because of the competition and then it just gets a lot lower quality."

"Their view is we are going to throw it away quicker," Pecht added. "I remember my grandparents had the freezer all their life."

What were the 10 biggest appliance recalls in 2024?

1. Samsung Slide-In Electric Ranges

Units: 1,120,905

1,120,905 Hazard: Fire

Fire What happened: Samsung recalled more than a million of its electric oven ranges in August because the "front-mounted knobs on the ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard," the CPSC said. There were more than 300 reports of pets or humans unintentionally activating the knobs since 2013, resulting in around 250 fires and 18 fires that caused "extensive property damage." Seven fires killed pets and around 40 people were injured, including eight injuries that needed medical attention. Samsung's solution was to give owners a "free set" of knob locks or covers. The ranges sold for $1,250 to $3,050 at Costco, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Lowe's and other stores from May 2013 through Aug. 2024.

2. Vitamix Ascent and Venturist Containers and Blade Bases

Units: 569,000

569,000 Hazard: Laceration

Laceration What happened: Vitamix recalled hundreds of thousands more of its blending containers and blade bases in June after previously recalling more than 100,000 in 2018 because "the containers can separate from the blade base, exposing the blades, posing a laceration hazard," the CPSC said. There were 27 reports of lacerations, including 11 from the previous 2018 recall, after a person's hand came in contact with exposed blades. Vitamix's solution was a repair kit, consisting of a plastic cover to put over the blade base. They sold for $30 to $900, depending if it was the entire blender or not, at Costco, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Macy’s, Target, Williams Sonoma, Walmart, Vitamix.com and other stores in person and online from April 2017 through May 2024.

3. Frigidaire Side-by-Side Refrigerators With Slim Ice Buckets

Units: 383,240

383,240 Hazard: Choking, laceration

Choking, laceration What happened: Frigidaire-owner Eletrolux recalled hundreds of thousands of refrigerators in February because the "refrigerators contain an ice bucket assembly component that can break, resulting in plastic pieces entering the ice bucket, posing choking and laceration hazards to consumers if the pieces are dispensed out of the ice bucket," the CPSC said. There were 343 reports of plastic pieces breaking off, resulting in two cases of laceration and ingestion issues when the pieces dispensed out of the ice bucket. Electrolux's solution was a replacement ice bucket. The Frigidaire refrigerators sold for $1,400 to $2,400 at Lowe's, Home Depot and other stores from Nov. 2019 through Sep. 2019.

4. Char-Broil Digital Electric Smokers

Units: 211,700

211,700 Hazard: Electrocution

Electrocution What happened: Char-Broil recalled its electric smokers in February because "the smokers can leak electrical current during use, posing an electric shock hazard," the CPSC said. There were 79 reports of owners getting a minor electrical shock. Char-Broil's solution was a repair kit. The smokers sold for $300 to $600 at Lowe’s, Menards, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Target and other stores from April 2015 through January 2024.

5. Frigidaire and Kenmore Electric Ranges

Units: 203,000

203,000 Hazard: Fire, burn

Fire, burn What happened: Electrolux had to reannounce a recall of Frigidaire and Kenmore electric oven ranges in May due to hundreds of more dangerous incidents after it previously recalled them in 2009 because "depending on the model, the surface heating elements can: 1) turn on spontaneously without being switched on; 2) fail to turn off after being switched off; or 3) heat to different temperatures than selected. This poses fire and burn hazards to consumers," the CPSC said. There have been at least 212 reports since the 2009 recall of the ranges behaving erratically, including 14 fires and eight reports of burns to hands or arms. Electrolux's solution was a repair and, if the repair wasn't possible, a $50 gift card and $60 reimburesement fee to haul away the range. The Electrolux ranges sold for $1,000 to $2,500 at Sears and other appliance stores from June 2001 through August 2009.

6. Best Buy Insignia Air Fryers

Units: 187,400

187,400 Hazard: Fire, burn, laceration

Fire, burn, laceration What happened: Best Buy recalled air fryers in March because "the air fryers can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break, posing fire and burn hazards. Additionally, the air fryer ovens can overheat and the glass on the door can shatter, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards," the CPSC said. There were 24 reports of the overheating or glass shattering, including six cases of the air fryers catching fire. Best Buy's solution was a refund or store credit. The air fryers sold for $32 to $180 from Nov. 2021 through Nov. 2023.

7. Walmart Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers

Units: 51,750

51,750 Hazard: Laceration

Laceration What happened: Walmart recalled tens of thousands of electrical choppers in April because the "blade can operate unexpectedly during assembly or when not enclosed in the container, posing a laceration hazard to consumers," the CPSC said. There were five reports of lacerations during assembly or cleaning, including two cases that needed medical help. Walmart's solution was a refund. The choppers sold for $10 to $15 at Walmart from Aug. 2022 through Oct. 2023.

8. Wolf Dual Fuel Ranges With Infrared Griddles

Units: 44,000

44,000 Hazard: Fire, burn

Fire, burn What happened: Wolf Appliance recalled tens of thousands of oven ranges in November because "the range can short-circuit if liquids boil over or are spilled and turn on the griddle unexpectedly, posing a burn and fire hazard," the CPSC said. There were 36 reports of the griddles turning on, but no injuries. Wolf's solution was an in-home repair. The oven ranges sold for $12,500 and $23,000 at appliance stores from Aug. 2020 through Sep. 2024.

9. ALDI Ambiano Coffee Makers

Units: 28,000

28,000 Hazard: Burn

Burn What happened: Grocery chain ALDI recalled thousands of coffee makers in August because the "coffee makers can expel hot water from the top of the machine, posing a burn hazard," the CPSC said. There were 25 reports of the coffee makers shooting out hot water, resulting in three burns. ALDI's solution was a full refund or a larger $75 sum as a gift card. The coffee makers sold for about $50 from July 2023 through Sep. 2023.

10. ZLINE Built-In Electric Wall Ovens

Units: 5,000

5,000 Hazard: Injury

Injury What happened: ZLINE recalled thousands of its ovens in May because "the oven door hinge can dislodge, releasing the spring, which can damage or break through the door trim, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers," the CPSC said. There were 95 reports of the door spring releasing or breaking through the top of the oven door, but just one minor injury. ZLINE's solution was providing a replacement oven door with instructions on how to replace it. The ovens sold for $1,900 to $3,950 at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, The Range Hood Store and other stores from Dec. 2020 through Sep. 2022.

All images via CPSC.

Below is a table with all the home appliance recalls that ConsumerAffairs identified in 2024.