Trump administration wants to scrap the EPA's Energy Star program

The Trump administration plans to eliminate the Energy Star program, citing it as unnecessary government overreach.

Consumer advocacy groups and some manufacturers warn that ending the program could confuse buyers and increase household energy costs.

While the move aligns with the administration's deregulatory agenda, bipartisan opposition in Congress may challenge the decision.

In a move that has drawn criticism from environmental advocates and consumer groups alike, the Trump administration has proposed ending the U.S. government’s Energy Star program, a widely recognized labeling system for energy-efficient appliances and buildings. The decision is part of a broader regulatory rollback aimed at reducing the federal government’s role in environmental oversight and energy policy.

Established in 1992 by the Environmental Protection Agency, the Energy Star program has been a key element of U.S. energy conservation policy. Its distinctive blue label helps consumers identify products, homes, and buildings that meet high standards for energy efficiency. The program has been credited with saving billions in energy costs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through voluntary partnerships with manufacturers and businesses.

According to EPA estimates, Energy Star has saved American families and businesses more than $500 billion in energy costs over the past three decades.

Administration’s rationale

In its 2025 budget proposal, the Trump administration cited the need to streamline government programs and eliminate what it characterized as “duplicative or unnecessary initiatives.” Officials argued that the Energy Star program, though popular, is no longer essential and that market forces and private certification systems could fill the void.

The move is in line with President Trump’s broader deregulatory agenda, which includes rolling back environmental regulations and reducing funding for federal climate initiatives.

Consumer advocacy organizations were quick to condemn the proposed elimination. The Consumer Federation of American said the program has been effective, saving consumers money over the life of the appliance while reducing its environmental impact.



Industry responses were more mixed. While some manufacturers welcomed the reduced oversight, others expressed concern about losing a trusted brand that has helped drive innovation and consumer trust.

Since the program was established by Congress, lawmakers would have to vote to abolish it. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed concern, and a bipartisan group has already indicated plans to push back against the move.

