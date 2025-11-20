Households are spending $532 billion a year on utilities

Americans now spend $532 billion annually on utilities, with median household costs reaching $4,168 a year

New doxoINSIGHTS reports reveal the most and least expensive states and cities for essential services

Rising energy demand, infrastructure investments, and price volatility push household utility costs up 15% in five years



As AI-driven energy consumption grows, infrastructure upgrades accelerate, and utilities turn increasingly toward renewables, the cost of keeping the lights on continues to climb for U.S. households.

New data from doxo’s 2025 Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Reports reveals Americans now spend $532 billion each year on essential utility services — and many families are feeling the strain.

The analysis, covering four core utility categories – electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling – across 97% of U.S. ZIP codes, shows that the median household now pays $347 per month, or $4,168 annually, for basic services. Utilities account for 5% of the average household income, underscoring the essential but increasingly costly nature of everyday living.

A growing financial burden

The reports highlight how instability in energy markets, fueled by surging demand from data centers, rising fuel costs, and major grid investments, has pushed prices sharply higher:

Electricity prices rose 6.2% over the past year and nearly 20% over five years, including a 7% rise in 2025 alone.

Gas utility prices jumped 13.8% in the last year and are up 25% over five years, following supply shocks and global fuel disruptions in 2022–2023.

Water & sewer (+4.8%) and waste & recycling (+6.5%) saw more gradual but steady increases tied to inflation and infrastructure upgrades.

All told, household utility costs have increased roughly 15% since 2020, outpacing wage growth in many regions.

“American families are navigating a perfect storm of rising utility costs,” said Steve Shivers, co-founder and CEO of doxo. He noted that sweeping infrastructure modernization and surging energy demand are converging, “resulting in more costs being passed to households.”

Utility spending by category

The reports break down how much Americans spend across the four major utility categories:

Electric Utilities

Market size: $217B annually

Median bill: $120/month ($1,440/year)

90% of households pay for electric services

Represents 5% of total household bill payments

Water & Sewer

Market size: $129B

Median bill: $86/month ($1,036/year)

Paid by 72% of households

Gas Utilities

Market size: $110B

Median bill: $71/month ($852/year)

Paid by 66% of households

Waste & Recycling

Market size: $75B

Median bill: $70/month ($840/year)

Paid by 53% of households

Where utilities cost the most

Maryland tops the list of most expensive states, with a median monthly utility cost of $546, driven by some of the nation’s highest water & sewer and waste & recycling bills.

Top 10 Most Expensive States (Median Monthly Total)

Maryland – $546 Connecticut – $488 Massachusetts – $481 Washington – $466 Hawaii – $447 Alaska – $445 Rhode Island – $438 New Jersey – $435 Maine – $430 Vermont – $425

Large cities with the highest utility costs

New York City leads all major U.S. cities with a staggering $853 median monthly utility bill, driven primarily by an exceptionally high median waste & recycling charge of $517 per month.

Top 10 Most Expensive Large Cities (Median Monthly Total)